Tua Tagovailoa chants rain down in Cincinnati after gruesome injury

It’s not hard to imagine the Miami Dolphins feeling demoralized after seeing their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go down with a scary upper-body injury in the second quarter of the team’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa spent several minutes on the ground after getting violently sacked with less than six minutes remaining in the period. Medical professionals were called to cart Tagovailoa off the field, and while he was making his way out of the game, Bengals fans showed their support by chanting his name, letting him know that they are all hoping for the best.

According to an update on Tua Tagovailoa provided by the Dolphins’ official Twitter account, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star sustained head and neck injuries. That’s what most people initially feared Tagovailoa suffered when he showed a fencing response after being slammed to the ground. According to Wikipedia, ” fencing response is an unnatural position of the arms following a concussion.”

Tua Tagovailoa completed 8-of-14 passes for 110 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception before exiting the game with the said injuries. With Tagovailoa out of the contest, Teddy Bridgewater has taken over the quarterbacking chores for the Dolphins, who are looking to extend their undefeated streak to start the season to four games.

The full extent of Tagovailoa’s injuries will not be known at least until some tests are done on him, but it’s probably fair to expect that he will not be playing in Week 5 against the New York Jets on the road.