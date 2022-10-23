The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense came out guns blazing on Sunday in their 35-17 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. While many bright spots from the game warrant highlighting, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talked explicitly about the performance of his quarterback Joe Burrow.

Per Ben Baby of ESPN, Taylor sang the praises of his signal-caller, sharing that “when [Burrow] gets in a rhythm, watch out, because it’s tough to stop.”

According to Pro Football Reference, Burrow’s 481 passing yards is the second-highest single-game total of his career, only behind the 525 passing yards he produced against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. In addition, Burrow contributed a rushing touchdown on a quarterback sneak in the third quarter. With his 20 yards on the ground, he accounted for a mind-blowing 501 of the team’s 559 total yards against the Falcons on Sunday.

On the receiving end of Joe Burrow’s passes were receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase, a duo that produced a history-making three touchdowns between the two of them in the first half of the game alone. In addition to the massive output from the Bengals’ aerial attack, running back Joe Mixon ran for 58 yards, adding a touchdown of his own.

With the win on Sunday, the Bengals find themselves with the same 4-3 record as their rival Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, with the Ravens holding the tiebreaker, sitting in first place stemming from a Week 5 victory over the Bengals.

On the horizon in Week 8, the Bengals are set to square off against their fellow Ohio professional football team Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.