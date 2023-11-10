Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor isn't closing the door on Ja'Marr Chase playing in Week 10 despite the star receiver's back injury. Taylor responded to a question asking whether or not Chase will play Sunday with two words: “We'll see,” via James Palmer of NFL Network.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins has already been ruled out for Cincinnati's Week 10 affair. The Bengals will need to strictly rely on their depth if Chase also ends up not being able to play. The fact that he hasn't been ruled out is a positive sign though.

Ja'Marr Chase questionable for Sunday

Bengals' Ja’Marr Chase looking serious

Chase returned to practice Thursday and his availability on Friday will likely determine his final injury designation for the weekend. He is expected to be officially listed as questionable though. A questionable status probably means Chase will be either a gametime decision, or a late-Saturday decision.

The Bengals have performed better in recent action following a slow start to the year. Ja'Marr Chase is not just their best receiver, but one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL. He's played a pivotal role in helping Cincinnati turn the season around.

If Chase is not able to play, the Bengals will need Joe Burrow to get the most out of Cincinnati's healthy receivers. The Bengals will also turn to the run on a consistent basis, while hoping for a strong effort from the defense.

The Texans are 4-4 in 2023. CJ Stroud is fresh off an elite performance and appears to be a future superstar. Houston will gain an advantage if Chase isn't able to play.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Ja'Marr Chase's injury status as they are made available.