Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor admired quarterback Joe Burrow's toughness on Monday Night Football. Burrow suited up and completed 26 of 29 passes for 259 yards and one interception in the Bengals' 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. It was Cincinnati's first win of the season.

Zac Taylor mentioned Burrow's underrated toughness after the hard-fought win, per the Cincinnati Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith.

“Joe's toughness, we're used to it. You take it for granted,” Taylor said.

Joe Burrow's game-time decision surprised Taylor, who thought the Bengals quarterback's status was day-to-day. Burrow has been dealing with a nagging calf injury since training camp.

“I was in here saying day-to-day because that's what we were doing. We talked to the doctors. Everyone was on the same page. He goes out there and has the performance he did,” Taylor added.

Joe Burrow through the first 3 games of the season… 2 TD

2 INT

563 YDS Bengals are 1-2 pic.twitter.com/CZmDttcTbW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2023

Thanks to Joe Burrow's toughness, the Bengals won their first game of the 2023 NFL season. Burrow and the Bengals got off to a slow start in the first half of a rematch between Super Bowl LVI protagonists. The sold-out crowd at Paycor Stadium even booed their home team because of their sluggish start.

Fortunately, Joe Burrow settled down in the second half. He completed 12 of 15 passes to Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for 141 yards. The two teams traded field goals for the most part until Bengals running back Joe Mixon's 14-yard scamper gave his team a 13-9 lead in the third quarter. Two Evan McPherson field goals kept the Rams at bay until the final whistle.

The Bengals have reached the AFC Championship Game for two consecutive years. They need a healthy Joe Burrow for another deep postseason run and possibly that elusive first Super Bowl title.