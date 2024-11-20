The bye week might be coming a bit too late for the Cincinnati Bengals (4-7). Once considered the team best equipped to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs, they are now long shots to make the playoffs. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase would each have strong claims to the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards, respectively, if Cincy was able to close out games.

Naturally, attention is firmly fixed on head coach Zac Taylor and his staff. Chase fueled the criticism surrounding playcalling and decision-making with his postgame remarks following Sunday night's brutal 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers (7-3).

The Bengals erased a 27-6 deficit in the second half only to allow a couple of big Ladd McConkey receptions and a gem-0winning touchdown by JK Dobbins all in less than 30 seconds of game clock. When asked why the squad keeps falling short in close games, Chase gave a succinct yet possibly telling response. “I don't know, ask Zac, ask the coaches,” he said. “That's not my job.”

The fans do not need a push in order to condemn the sixth-year HC, but the superstar wide receiver and current Triple Crown leader (73 receptions for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns) is subjecting the franchise to more questions and distractions. That is the last thing the Bengals need right now, with their season gasping for air. Taylor is not expressing concern about Chase's comments, however.

Bengals' Zac Taylor is confident in his relationship with Ja'Marr Chase

“He's emotional, and when you got a guy that works as hard as he does, leaves it all on the field, I do think things – I don't want to say ‘misconstrued’ – but can look differently than what they really are,” Taylor said, per Sports Illustrated's Jay Morrison.

“Love working with him. Thankful that he's on our team,” he continued. “Love everything he brings to the table. Love the energy he brings, and (he) just wants to win. We all want to win, and you put a lot of pressure on yourself. And when you don't, it can lead to frustration. But I feel very confident we're on the same page and we'll be good going forward.”

Zac Taylor was really left with no other choice than to downplay the situation, even if he did in fact take issue with the comments, considering the tension a fiery public reply can have on a locker room. Although a large share of the blame should obviously fall on the defense, coaching and special teams, it might have been wiser for Ja'Marr Chase to air out his frustrations in private rather than supply the media with responses that are just candid enough to drum up speculation.

While Chase's manner of speaking was arguably unprofessional, it does allude to the big issues that are costing this team wins on a weekly basis. Taylor, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and the rest of the staff must adjust in a hurry, otherwise more trouble awaits them. Missing the postseason is incredibly damaging on its own, but they will surely not survive if they lose the locker room.

The Bengals need to magically find the answers to their problems during this welcome reprieve.