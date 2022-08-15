Zac Taylor reveals mapped out plan to ensure Joe Burrow is ready for Bengals Week 1 vs. Steelers

Joe Burrow’s health has been a concern for the Cincinnati Bengals so far during the preseason. Burrow, who underwent appendix surgery, emerged as one of the better QBs in the NFL last season. He led the Bengals to the Super Bowl and could be in line for an even better 2022 campaign. But Cincinnati needs him to be healthy. And it appears as if Burrow will be ready to roll in week 1, per Bengals reporter Ben Baby.

“Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he and QB Joe Burrow have mapped out the rest of training camp and he’s confident in the plan to get Burrow ready for Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh,” Baby wrote on Twitter.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow reportedly have a plan. It is unclear what the details of this reported plan are, but this is good news for Cincinnati fans.

It seems likely that Burrow will rest for most or possibly all of the preseason games. There is no reason to rush back a star QB prior to the regular season.

Burrow threw for over 4,600 yards to go along with 14 touchdowns last year. The former LSU standout proved that he did not peak in college, as he enjoyed a highly successful campaign. His achilles heel has been injuries since entering the NFL. He got injured during his rookie season which hampered his overall production.

So as long as he remains on the field, Joe Burrow will be fine moving forward. There is no denying his pure talent.