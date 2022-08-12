Joe Burrow is clearly recovering quickly from appendix surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could be nearing a return.

Last month, Burrow underwent surgery to remove his appendix. The star quarterback is expected back for the start of the season.

Joe Burrow has been out since he had surgery, but he is making strides in the right direction.

Before the Bengals preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Burrow was running wind sprints with the other inactive players. This is the first action that he has seen since undergoing surgery.

Safe to say Joe Burrow running wind sprints before game with inactives is a good sign.

Burrow and the Bengals will look to replicate the season that they had last season. In his second professional year, Burrow led the Bengals to a 10-7 record. He finished the season throwing for 4,6111 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

This offense is built around one of the best young cores in the NFL. Alongside Joe Burrow, they have his former collegiate teammate Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon.

In his rookie season, Ja’Marr Chase proved to be one of the best pass catchers in the NFL. He recorded 81 receptions for 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Chase also took home offensive rookie of the year and had a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Boyd and Higgins were also reliable receiving options for Joe Burrow. The pair combined for 141 receptions, 1,919 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.

The Bengals also added tight end, Hayden Hurst. Last season with the Atlanta Falcons, Hurst recorded 26 receptions, 221 yards, and three touchdowns.

The duo of Joe Burrow and Chase have already been among the best in the NFL. They have been able to successfully bring their connection from their time at LSU to the NFL.