The Cinci Bengals made an addition to their team before the trade deadline, acquiring running back Khalil Herbert from the Chicago Bears. As Herbert will be a good depth piece for the team, he may step into a large role as Zack Moss is currently dealing with a neck injury that requires a second opinion, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Bengals running back Zack Moss (neck) is getting a second opinion from Dr. Robert Watkins, a renowned spine specialist. A source said that while Moss is unlikely to return to action in 2024, surgery is not deemed necessary at this point,” Fowler said.

Moss was placed on injured reserve and he'll likely be out for the season, which is why the Herbert trade was made. Head coach Zac Taylor noted that the injury wasn't career-ending, but it's something that he'll need to get more tests done for.

Moss and rookie Chase Brown split most of the carries this season, and now with Herbert coming in, there may be a chance for Brown to get most of the carries. The Bengals have dealt with injuries for most of the season, and they're still trying to keep their playoff hopes alive as they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10.

After the trade, head coach Zac Taylor spoke about what Herbert can bring to the running game.

“He has good production in the run game. He's an able and willing protector. Smart guy. Great reports on him. People say a lot of positive things about him… [Bengals running backs coach] Justin Hill watched a lot. We watched the game tape over the last couple of seasons,” Taylor said.

Bengals deal with injuries as season is on the line

Along with Zack Moss, Tee Higgins is dealing with a quad injury that may lead him to miss his third straight game this week, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

“It does not appear likely the Bengals will have injured wide receiver Tee Higgins back for Thursday night's game against the Ravens, which kicks off a vital three-game stretch that likely will determine Cincinnati's season,” Graziano said. “After the Ravens, the Bengals will play the Chargers and Steelers — two other teams that Cincinnati is chasing in the standings. If the Bengals can go 2-1 or 3-0 in this stretch, they will be in position to make a run at the playoffs. If they can't, it's going to be very tough to fight their way back into the race.”

Higgins has had an injury-riddled season, missing the first two games with a hamstring issue. He's been effective when on the field, catching 29 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't practice earlier this week but was seen wearing a practice jersey and sneakers while throwing a ball back and forth.