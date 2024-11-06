The Cincinnati Bengals improved to 4-5 with a win over the hapless Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. And, prior to Tuesday’s 4pm trade deadline, the team improved its roster by landing running back Khalil Herbert in a deal with the Chicago Bears. Cincinnati will send a seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft to Chicago in exchange for the fourth-year back.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared his assessment of the team’s new addition. “He can help us in a lot of different ways. He has played a lot of football in his time in Chicago. We got good reports on him coming out of college and evaluated his play over the last couple of days. Excited to add him to the mix,” Taylor said, per Bengals reporter Charlie Goldsmith on X.

“He has good production in the run game. He's an able and willing protector. Smart guy. Great reports on him. People say a lot of positive things about him… [Bengals running backs coach] Justin Hill watched a lot. We watched the game tape over the last couple of seasons,” Taylor added.

Herbert has shown flashes since being selected by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He even appeared headed toward a featured role with the team after producing 745 total yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last season.

The Bengals’ running game gets a boost with the addition of Khalil Herbert

However, the Bears signed D’Andre Swift to a three-year, $24 million contract prior to the 2024 season and the team has used Roschon Johnson as the change-of-pace back, leaving Herbert as the odd man out. He only has eight carries for 16 yards so far this season.

The Bengals, on the other hand, parted ways with veteran RB Joe Mixon, who’s having a resurgent season with the Houston Texans this year. Chase Brown has handled lead back duties for Cincinnati but backup RB Zack Moss suffered a season-ending neck injury. With Moss sidelined, the Bengals needed to add a running back and the team opted to bring in Herbert.

Cincinnati was hoping for a bounce back season in 2024 after losing starting quarterback Joe Burrow to injury last year and failing to make the playoffs. The season got off to a rocky start with star wideout Ja’Marr Chase holding out for a new contract. He wasn’t able to reach an agreement with the team and, while he decided to play, Chase shut down long-term contract negotiations during the season.

The Bengals lost their first three games but have gone 4-2 since Week 4. However, the team is in third place in the AFC North behind the surprising Pittsburgh Steelers and the juggernaut Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals still have a shot at the postseason and adding depth at running back will help. The team has a huge test in Week 10’s divisional clash with the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Cincinnati suffered a narrow 41-38 defeat to Baltimore in Week 5.