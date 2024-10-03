ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AFC North showdown as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Ravens-Bengals prediction and pick.

The Ravens enter the game sitting at 2-2 on the year. They opened up with losses to the Chiefs and Raiders to begin the year. In the game with the Raiders, the Ravens had a 23-13 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders would make the comeback, winning the game 26-23. They almost allowed another comeback against the Cowboys. The Ravens led 28-6 going into the fourth quarter, but the Cowboys made it a 28-25 game with 2:53 left. The Ravens would hold on to win. Last week, the Ravens were dominant, beating the Bills 35-10.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are just 1-3. They opened up with losses to the Patriots, Chiefs, and Commanders in the first three weeks. Last week, they would face the Carolina Panthers. Zack Moss scored with a second left in the first half to give the Bengals the 21-14 lead. Still, the Bengals would extend the lead, taking a 34-24 victory over the Panthers.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Bengals NFL Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Cincinnati Bengals: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 48.5 (-115)

Under: 48.5 (-105)

How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

Lamar Jackson has led the way for the Ravens. He has completed 72 of 108 passes this year, good for a 66.7 percent completion rate. He has 858 yards passing with five touchdowns. He has also thrown just one interception and been sacked four times. Still, Jackson has been great on the ground. He has run 41 times for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson has also lost a fumble on the ground.

Isaiah Likely has led the way in the receiving game. He has 13 receptions on 18 targets this year for 167 yards. Further, he has scored once and has eight first-down receptions this year. Joining him in having a solid year receiving is Justice Hill. Hill has 16 receptions on 18 targets this year for 161 yards with a touchdown. Hill has also run 14 times for 76 yards. The top wide receiver has been Zay Flowers. Flowers has brought in 17 of 27 targets this year for 158 yards and a touchdown. In the ground game, Derrick Henry has led the way. He has run the ball 80 times on the year for 480 yards and five touchdowns.

The Ravens are 19th in the NFL in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 13th in opponent yards per game. They are first against the rush, but 29th against the pass. Roquan Smith has been solid this year. He has 35 tackles to lead the team while having a tackle for a loss, three passes defended, and an interception. Meanwhile, Odafe Oweh has 3.5 sacks this year while Kyle Van Noy has six sacks and seven tackles for a loss this year.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

Joe Burrow has led the Bengals offense this year. He has completed 95 of 134 attempts this year, good for a 70.9 percent completion percentage. He has 978 yards on the year with seven touchdowns. Further, he has just one interception on the year while being sacked eight times this year.

Burrow's top target this year has been Ja'Maar Chase. Chase has brought in 19 of 24 targets on the year for 300 yards. He has scored three times on the year as well. Mike Gesicki has also been solid this year. He has 15 receptions on 19 passes his way. He has 147 yards but has yet to score. Andrei Iosivas has also been solid this year. He has 11 receptions for 114 yards and three scores. Zach Moss has also been solid. He has 12 receptions for 96 yards and a score. Further, Moss has run the ball 48 times this year for 187 yards and two scores. Chase Brown joins him in the backfield. He has 29 carries for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals are 27th in the NFL in opponent points per game this year while sitting 15th in opponent yards per game. They are 25th against the rush while sitting 11th against the pass. Trey Hendrickson has led the pass rush this year. He has three sacks this year while also having three tackles for a loss. Meanwhile, Vonn Bell, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Akeem Davis-Gaither all have interceptions this year.

Final Ravens-Bengals Prediction & Pick

The Bengals have struggled heavily on defense this year, especially against the run. The Ravens have one of the best running attacks with Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are first in yards per rush, rushing yards per game, and fourth in rushing touchdowns. Combined with a solid defense, the Ravens will be able to take the lead and hold onto it.

Final Ravens-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Ravens -2.5 (-110)