The Cincinnati Bengals have been making quite a splash in the 2023 NFL preseason. Some players have been really impressive and are getting noticed by fans and experts. As we get closer to the regular season, everyone is excited to see how these players will keep performing and help the team do well. Let's dig into this article to get a closer look at four Bengals players who are standing out during the preseason.

Cincinnati Bengals' Previous Season Performance

In the last NFL season, the Bengals did really well. They won 12 out of 16 games and even won the AFC North. Although they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game with a score of 20-23, they showed a lot of improvement. The Bengals had a bit of a slow start in the past couple of seasons, but this time around, they did better. Star quarterback Joe Burrow led the offense, and their defense, which ranked 17th overall, showed improvement, too. The Bengals' schedule for the 2023 season looks tough, especially after their Week 7 bye. However, they have a strong team that might have a shot at winning the Super Bowl.

Now let's look at the four Cincinnati Bengals players who have skyrocketing stock amid the 2023 NFL preseason.

1. Dax Hill

One of the big questions was about the defense for this season. People were wondering how the team would replace veteran safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, who left during the offseason. That said, if we look at Friday's game, things might be just fine for the Bengals.

Dax Hill played really well. He was picked in the first round last season to step in for Bates. His best play was on the first drive of the game. He sprinted across the field to knock away a long pass from Green Bay's quarterback Jordan Love. The pass was meant for Packers WR Christian Watson, who had managed to get ahead of rookie cornerback DJ Turner on the left side of the field.

2. Andrei Iosivas

Rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas was drafted in the sixth round and has been standing out in the practice sessions. He also did well in the first preseason game. Iosivas caught four passes for 50 yards, and some of those catches were really tough. He even tried to catch a ball in the end zone with a lot of defenders around him, though he landed out of bounds. Iosivas kept playing well in the practices after Friday's game, too.

3. Domenique Davis

Domenique Davis might not be a household name, but he did great against the Packers. Even though he's considered the third-best defensive tackle, he had a fantastic game. He put pressure on Packers' quarterback Sean Clifford, which forced him to make a throw he couldn't see properly. That throw ended up being intercepted by another Bengals player, Tycen Anderson, who ran it back for a touchdown. Davis also managed to recover a fumble during the game.

Keep in mind that the Bengals signed the 6'2 Davis just before training camp last year. He spent most of the 2022 season practicing with the team but did get to play in two games – one against Cleveland and the other against Carolina – and he made two tackles.

4. Tycen Anderson

Tycen Anderson had a tough start in the NFL due to an injury that made him miss his first year. Now, though, he's making up for it. He's really fast, clocking in at 4.36 seconds for the 40-yard dash. He also managed to get two interceptions against Green Bay, and one of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown. This has put him in a strong position to compete for a backup spot on the team.

Team's Outlook

The Cincinnati Bengals have a bright future ahead for the 2023 NFL season. They have a young and talented team that's showing promise in growing and getting better. With Joe Burrow leading the offense and improvements happening in the defense, the Bengals could become a team to keep an eye on this season. Of course, they need to keep improving if they want to go far in the playoffs and maybe even win the Super Bowl. They also need Burrow to recover from his injury as quickly as possible.

The Bengals have some players who have really stood out during the 2023 NFL preseason. Dax Hill, Andrei Iosivas, Domenique Davis, and Tycen Anderson are making waves. These players have shown that they can bring a lot to the team in the upcoming season. With a promising future and a young and talented squad, the Bengals could become a strong contender in the 2023 NFL season.