As the NFL season enters week five, the Cincinnati Bengals go on the road to battle the Arizona Cardinals; read for more to hear our matchup pick and prediction and how to watch.

The Cincinnati Bengals enter this matchup with a 1-3 record and sit in last place in the AFC North. While Joe Burrow continues to deal with a nagging calf injury and offensive line woes, star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been letting his frustrations with the state of the offense be very well known. The Bengals will be searching for their first win on the road this season.

On the other hand, the Arizona Cardinals were widely expected to be the laughingstock of the league this season and have swayed people with their performance on the field that they are capable of competing. Running back James Conner has raced out to one of the most productive seasons of his career through four games, and quarterback Joshua Dobbs has been consistent so far. With team chemistry through the roof, the Cardinals aim to build by knocking off one of the pre-season Super Bowl favorites.

Here are the Bengals-Cardinals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Cardinals Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: -3 (-115)

Arizona Cardinals: +3 (-105)

Over: 44.5 (-114)

Under: 44.5 (-106)

How to Watch Bengals vs. Cardinals Week 5

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the most underwhelming teams in the NFL this season by far. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. While Joe Burrow has been struggling all year, he will have a chance to get himself back on track against a subpar defense. The Cardinals' pass defense is ranked 25th in the league in completion percentage, as they have allowed opposing quarterbacks to make 69.8% of their passes. Additionally, their defense allows the fourth most yards per attempt in the NFL, with an average of 7.5 yards per attempt. Burrow has seen his fair share of ups and downs, but going up against a defense like this is precisely what he needs to show the NFL his slump is over.

Simply put, for the Bengals to win, they must return to their bread and butter. The Joe Burrow to Ja'marr Chase connection is arguably the best in the league. In their lone win on the year, Chase brought in 12 catches on 15 targets. Meanwhile, he is averaging just 5.7 catches on 8.7 targets in losses. Chase made it clear to the media and his quarterback that he is “always open,” and he was not lying. Last week against the Titans, he averaged 4.99 yards of separation per route. The league average is just 2.94 yards of separation. Going up against a Cardinals secondary missing Budda Baker and Rashad Fenton, look for Burrow to target Chase heavily. Because when he does, wins follow.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Although the Arizona Cardinals are 1-3 to start the season, they have surprised everyone with their play. They entered week three as 11-point underdogs against the Cowboys and won by double digits. On top of that, they are an impressive 3-1-0 against the spread.

A major key to success for them has been the electric running of James Conner. Conner's patience has been critical to his explosiveness out of the backfield. He is tied for third in the league in total rushing yards 318 and is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. What's most interesting is that of the top eight leading rushers, he averages the second most time behind the line of scrimmage. Key offensive line play from Paris Johnson Jr., D.J. Humphries, and more have been pivotal in him averaging 3.03 seconds behind them, waiting for a lane to clear up. This offensive line and running game will look to take advantage of a tired defensive front.

Special teams play is one of the most underrated aspects of the game. Fortunately for the Cardinals, they will be going up against a starting kicker amid yet another rough start to begin a season. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has the Bengals currently ranked 25th in field goal percentage. While both of his misses came from 50+ yards out, each of them led to points scored by the opposing team on their following drive. In a matchup between somewhat struggling offenses, starting field position will be key, and if McPherson remains inconsistent, that could play well in the Cardinals' favor.

Final Bengals-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

With a combined record of 2-6 between these two teams, it is not exactly the most attractive matchup of the week. However, this matchup could be very meaningful by the end of the season regarding the draft order for the Cardinals and seeding in the AFC with the Bengals. The Cardinals have been impressive this season and have exceeded many people's expectations. However, this is bordering must-win territory for the Bengals. Look for the Burrow-Chase connection to be back in full force because and it is apparent that they want to make a big statement win this week. I will be laying the points with the Bengals.

Final Bengals-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -3 (-115)