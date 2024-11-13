ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers will play a Sunday Night Football matchup with some integral playoff positioning on the line. NFL.com's standings page shows each team's playoff probability depending on the outcome, and the Chargers will have a 92% chance of making the postseason if they win. Los Angeles' probability will drop to 71% with a loss. The Bengals' chances will jump to 41% if they win, which is a 14% increase. However, their chances drop to 16% with a loss. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bengals-Chargers prediction and pick.

Bengals-Chargers Last Game – Matchup History

The Bengals and Chargers have played five games over the last decade, with Los Angeles winning four of the past five matchups. Their previous meeting was on December 5, 2021, with the Chargers winning 41-22. The Chargers jumped out to a 24-0 lead before the Bengals rallied back to make it 24-22. In the fourth quarter, Los Angeles scored 17 unanswered points to take the blowout victory.

Overall Series: Chargers 23-15

Here are the Bengals-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Chargers Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +105

Los Angeles Chargers: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 47 (-110)

Under: 47 (-110)

How to Watch Bengals vs. Chargers

Time: 8:20 PM ET/5:20 PM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bengals started the year on a poor run but won three of four games through the middle of the stretch to get back into contention in the AFC North. However, we shouldn't have believed the hype, as their victories were against the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and Cleveland Browns. Their schedule got much more difficult in their past three games, as they lost two against the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. Their two losses to the Ravens make the path to the postseason much more challenging.

Joe Burrow attempted to carry the team on his back in the Bengals' Week 9 matchup with the Ravens. He threw for 428 yards and four touchdowns, which added to his five-touchdown performance in the prior week. Burrow's performance was good enough for his team to win, but the defense couldn't contain Lamar Jackson. If Burrow can find this form again, the Bengals have a great chance of winning the game.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jim Harbaugh effect is finally starting to take shape in Los Angeles. It was an average start to the season as they learned the new system of last season's National Champion with Michigan. However, they've won four of their past five games and nearly upset the Kansas City Chiefs in the game before that. The Chargers have some convincing wins over the three-game winning streak, as they defeated the New Orleans Saints by 18, the Cleveland Browns by 17, and the Tennessee Titans by 10.

The Chargers have a good chance of containing Burrow in this game. Harbaugh thrives on his defense at any level, and Los Angeles is the sixth-best unit in the league with 302.1 yards allowed per game. They've also allowed the fewest points per game in the league at 13.1.

Final Bengals-Chargers Prediction & Pick

This game could be more of a defensive battle than people expect. The Bengals have looked good against the Ravens and Raiders in their past two games but averaged fewer than 20 points in the three games prior. The Chargers haven't had a game reach the 47-point plateau yet this season, so we'll take the under in this matchup.

Final Bengals-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Under 47 (-110)