Discover Bernardo Silva's refreshing take on football's eternal debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Bernardo Silva’s recent coronation as the A Bola Figure of the Year 2023 sparked more than just accolades. In a sprawling interview with the esteemed Portuguese newspaper, Silva, known for his humility and astute perspective, ventured into the labyrinthine debate surrounding football’s eternal titans: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Amidst the serious debate, a lighter moment arose when Silva was confronted with being hailed as either the ‘Messi of Seixal' or the ‘Ronaldo of Manchester.' Unperturbed by the weight of these labels, Silva jovially rebuffed both monikers. “I don't like either of them,” he chuckled, dismissing the comparisons. “Because comparisons are always made… I like being Bernardo.”

Delving deeper, Silva candidly addressed his sentiments regarding his perceived undervaluation within Portuguese football circles. His departure from Benfica before attaining a solid foothold in the first team and the untimely injury sidelining him during Portugal's victorious Euro 2016 campaign made him ponder his recognition within his homeland. “Maybe in Portugal, not as much as abroad,” he reflected. “I think people value me a lot more in France, where I played, and in England than in my own country.”

However, Silva’s equanimity remains unshaken regardless of any football debate. Despite any perceived undervaluation, he recognizes that his contributions have been acknowledged more expansively in the broader spectrum of international football. At Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, his commitment and prowess continue solidifying his status as an indispensable asset to the team's aspirations.

As the focus shifts to City's impending clash against Sheffield United, Silva’s unwavering concentration on the game mirrors his approach to the perennial Ronaldo versus Messi debate. Preferring to let his on-field performance do the talking, he distances himself from the endless comparison, prioritizing his contributions to his team’s success over individual accolades. Silva’s stance remains clear in this ever-churning debate: his allegiance lies with the game itself rather than the allure of being cast in the shadow of football's perennial icons.