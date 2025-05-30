Muirfield Village in Ohio, host venue of the Memorial Tournament, has been giving players fits through two days. With the second round winding down, there are only nine players in the 72-player field under par. Nick Taylor and first-round leader Ben Griffin sit atop the leaderboard at 7-under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is, to no one's surprise, in the mix at 4-under.

But entering Friday's second round at the Memorial, it appeared as though red-hot Justin Rose may not make the weekend. He carded an opening-round 6-over 78, placing him near the bottom of the leaderboard.

But not only did he improve on Friday, but he did so drastically, shaving 10 shots off his scorecard. Rose signed for a 6-under 66 to enter the weekend at even par.

Although there is a lot of work to do if he wants to find the winner's circle, Rose was in good spirits.

“Holing the shot at No. 3 kick-started things, suddenly I was in the red for the day, plugging away,” Rose said after his round.

“I kind of hung in there with some good chips, some good short game at the right time, made some good putts to keep momentum going, and that's exactly what you need.”

Rose's flat stick caught fire on Friday. He finished his second round at The Memorial leading the field in strokes gained putting (+3.71), according to DataGolf. That helped him pick up more than seven shots on the field in strokes gained total, second only to Sam Burns.

Interestingly, the English pro was not overly pleased with his day.

“I actually felt like I didn't play that well today,” he said, surprisingly. “I didn't really hit my irons all that well. But I did everything today that I haven't been able to do the last few rounds.”

Rose has had an up-and-down season on the PGA Tour. He has three top-10 finishes, including losing a playoff to Rory McIlroy at the Masters. But if he plays as well during the weekend as he did on Friday, Rose will find himself in contention on the back nine Sunday at the 50th Memorial Tournament.