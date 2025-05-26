Barbra Banda delivered a historic performance on Friday night, leading the Orlando Pride to a 3-1 win over the Utah Royals with the fastest hat trick in National Women’s Soccer League history.

In just 38 minutes, the Zambian striker scored three goals that not only ended the Pride’s three-game winless streak but also lifted the team to second place in the league standings.

The match started with intensity, and Banda wasted no time setting the tone. In the sixth minute, she capitalized on a well-placed assist from Ally Watt and finished calmly inside the box to give Orlando the early lead. Although Utah answered with a goal from Brecken Mozingo in the 14th minute, Banda was far from done.

In the 37th minute, she struck again, navigating through defenders and firing home her second of the night. Just one minute later, she completed the hat trick after receiving a clean pass from Haley McCutcheon and finishing with composure. The goals came in a flurry and stunned the home crowd. It was the first hat trick in Orlando Pride history and the first ever by an African player in the NWSL.

With the win, the Pride improved to a 6-3-1 record and now sit near the top of the table with 19 points. Banda’s performance pushed her season total to seven goals, tying her for the lead in the Golden Boot race. She now ranks second on the Pride’s all-time scoring list, overtaking U.S. star Alex Morgan.

Orlando coach Seb Hines praised the team’s focus and Banda’s standout night. The Pride entered the match under pressure, but Banda’s explosive start lifted the team and set the pace for the rest of the game. Her speed, strength, and sharp finishing made the difference, and her chemistry with the midfield was on full display.

This performance signaled more than just a big night for Banda. It showed the Pride have a striker capable of changing games on her own. For a club chasing its first major trophy, Banda’s rise offers new hope. Her presence in the attack gives Orlando a serious edge as the season continues.

The Pride now head into a short break before returning home to face the Houston Dash on June 7. With Banda in top form, Orlando’s climb up the standings may only be getting started.