Arsenal have made history with a stunning 1-0 win over Barcelona in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final, ending an 18-year wait for European glory and becoming the first English club to win the competition more than once.

The last time Arsenal lifted the trophy was in 2007, when it was still known as the UEFA Women’s Cup. Their return to the final after nearly two decades was already a remarkable achievement. Winning it against a dominant Barcelona side made it all the more extraordinary.

The winning moment came in the 74th minute. Beth Mead, brought on in the second half, broke free on the wing and delivered a perfectly timed cross into the box. Stina Blackstenius, also a substitute, made her run between the defenders and calmly slotted the ball into the net.

It was Arsenal’s first real chance of the second half, and they made it count.

Barcelona controlled possession for much of the match, ending the game with 68 percent of the ball and 20 shots compared to Arsenal’s eight. However, they struggled to break down a disciplined and compact Arsenal defense.

Leah Williamson and Steph Catley stood out in the backline, constantly reading the danger and throwing themselves into key blocks. Goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, returning from injury, had nervy moments but came up with the necessary saves, including a crucial stop late in the game to deny Aitana Bonmatí.

Barcelona were aiming for a third consecutive Champions League title, having beaten Lyon and Wolfsburg in previous finals and cruising past Chelsea in the semifinals with an emphatic 8-2 aggregate win. A victory in Lisbon would have kept their quadruple hopes alive. Instead, they were wasteful in the final third and looked short of ideas when chasing the game.

Caroline Graham Hansen had a quiet night, and Alexia Putellas was unable to dictate the tempo. Claudia Pina, the competition’s top scorer, was taken off when Barcelona needed a goal most.

Arsenal’s journey to the final had been far from smooth. They suffered a heavy group stage loss to Bayern Munich and went through a managerial change midseason. But under new coach Renée Slegers, they regrouped and found form at the right time. Comebacks against Real Madrid and Lyon in the knockout rounds built the belief that they could beat anyone.

This win shatters the Lyon-Barcelona stronghold on the Champions League and signals a more open era in European women’s football. For Arsenal, it is a return to greatness. For the rest of Europe, it is proof that the gap at the top can be closed.