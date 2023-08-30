Besiktas are set to provide an opportunity for Mason Greenwood to restart his football career. The English forward has been out of action since January 2022, when Manchester United opened an investigation of potential rape against him. However, the Red Devils dropped all those charges and were set to retain him.

Despite their initial plans to keep him, Manchester United received a huge backlash from the supporters for this decision. Some fans even threatened to stop supporting the club if Greenwood was given a second chance. Hence, the Red Devils decided to offload the left-footed forward, and currently, Greenwood has nowhere to go.

There were initial reports that an unknown Albanian club was interested in the services of Greenwood, but the Englishman refused the offer right away. However, Besiktas does seem like a more attractive move considering they can also provide him with European football.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Turkey is known for producing some quality football talents. One such example is Arda Guler, who joined Real Madrid this season from Fenerbahce. If Besiktas can revive the career of Greenwood, who is still very young, it will benefit his career.

According to the reports from INews, Besiktas have entered the race to sign Greenwood. The Turkish Giants believe that an initial six-month loan could benefit him. If the 21-year-old proves to be a hit, a long-term deal can be discussed. Just like Manchester United's women's team, Besiktas' women's team will also be taken into confidence before this move.

A football insider was discussing this move, saying, “People think that Turkey is an easy way out for Greenwood, as he will just be able to get on with his career away from the public eye. But clubs know that is not how it works. Reporters will come from England to follow his progress wherever he goes, we are sure of that.”