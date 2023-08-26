If you are a footballer, you would hope that you are not Mason Greenwood. After being considered one of the best young strikers on the planet, it has all gone down like a house of cards for the left-footed forward. Greenwood is now eligible to play after Manchester United dropped the charges of a potential rape case on him. The 21-year-old was “devastated” to see Manchester United terminate his contract.

There were initial claims that the Red Devils were willing to give him a second chance. However, the club received massive backlash from the fans, while some even threatened not to support the club anymore on Greenwood's inclusion.

Two Premier League clubs have approached the Red Devils to sign him on loan, but Manchester United want to offload him permanently. Greenwood was initially linked with a move to AS Roma. However, manager Jose Mourinho put those rumors to bed.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Many championship clubs are monitoring the situation around the 21-year-old, but they are worried that they won't be able to handle the PR claims. Now, the Sun reports that an Albanian club is looking to secure his services. However, the move is not fancied by Greenwood as he worries for his career future.

A source issued a statement, saying, “Mason always wanted to restart his career at the highest level possible. He hoped and believed it would be with United.”

“The strength of feeling has now left him worried if he will ever play in the top leagues again. Playing in somewhere like Albania was never part of his plans, ever.”