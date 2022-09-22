In Week 3, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Both clubs enter this game having suffered devastating losses in Week 2. In the final two minutes of their game against the New York Jets, the Browns blew a 13-point lead. Meanwhile, the Steelers fell to the New England Patriots last week after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

The Browns are 4.5-point favorites based on prevailing NFL odds in a game with a 38.5-point total. As a result, the implied score is 21.5-17.0 in favor of Cleveland.

The Browns’ short turnaround on Thursday Night Football makes for an important contest. Cleveland’s chances of making the playoffs were already bleak due to the quarterback problem, but starting the season 1-2 would feel like a nail in the coffin. This is especially true after the deflating Week 2 loss to the Jets. However, if the Browns can go into the bye week with a 2-1 record — and a win over the Steelers — morale will most definitely improve.

For the Browns to do that, Kevin Stefanski’s highly touted running backs need to once again be at their best.

With that said, Browns running back Kareem Hunt is one of the major sleepers fantasy football managers should consider for Week 3.

Browns RB Kareem Hunt

In Ohio, Nick Chubb dominates the run game, but this may be a Kareem Hunt-explosion performance.

Hunt has averaged 15 touches and 72 total yards in two games, with a 10.5 percent target share. If the Browns’ defense continues to struggle against throwing, the Steelers might take an early lead. That means more snaps across the air for Hunt. Remember that Hunt also sees 84.4 percent of the Browns’ third-down opportunities.

The Steelers are strong against the run but more accommodating to running backs through the air. They rank 22nd in DVOA and have allowed the fifth-most running back targets while allowing the sixth-most catches and fifth-most receiving yards. As such, this week, Kareem Hunt is an RB2 with RB1 upside.

Hunt’s performance of less than 10 fantasy points in all formats may give fantasy managers pause ahead of Thursday Night Football. Despite this, take note that he received 46 percent of the snaps, 13 carries, and two targets in Week 2. Remember that Nick Chubb never really gets targeted that much in a game. He averaged under two targets per game in 2020 and 2021 combined.

The Browns’ RBs get a favorable Week 3 matchup against the Steelers. Opposing backs have averaged 25.5 fantasy points per game in Pittsburgh. They have given up 102 running yards and 58 receiving yards per game at the position.

On such a short week, it would be surprising if Cleveland wanted to give Chubb 20 touches again in order to keep him healthy throughout the season. As a result, we should see a lot of movement. The biggest danger here is that the Browns break away from the Steelers and resort to Jerome Ford out of the backfield. Even so, Hunt would almost certainly play a part, since it would be more about limiting Chubb’s touches.

Expect Hunt to get between 18-20 touches in this game. That should equate to 90-100 total yards both on the ground and through the air. Hunt should also put up at least one touchdown.

Chubb should still be the top dawg in Cleveland for this season, but Hunt should be ready to roll in Week 3 against the Steelers.