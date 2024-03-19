JJ McCarthy had a visit with the New York Giants last week and will be meeting another NFC East franchise in the form of the Washington Commanders in Ann Arbor this coming Thursday, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz
“Sources to @BleacherReport: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy visited the #Giants last week, which included dinner with the front office and a tour of the facility. The #Commanders are flying out to Ann Arbor to have dinner Thursday night with McCarthy the night before his Pro Day, per multiple sources.”
Although not considered to be part of the top tier of the 2024 NFL Draft quarterback pyramid, McCarthy has been consistently getting attention in the lead-up to the draft.
JJ McCarthy getting attention from NFL East teams ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
The Giants have the No. 6 pick in the draft, but that position is unlikely to get them any of the consensus top-three QBs in Caleb Williams from USC, Drake Maye from North Carolina, and Jayden Daniels from LSU. However, McCarthy is likely to still be available by the time the Giants get on the clock.
Daniel Jones remains on New York's payroll but the Giants could be in the market for his potential replacement down the road, and McCarthy may be that guy.
Jones has three more seasons left on his current deal, including 2024. If he underwhelms in 2024, New York could be forced to move on from him. Jones has cap hits of $47.1 million in 2024 and $41.6 million in 2025. That rises to $58.6 million in 2026.
As for the Commanders, they will be picking second overall in the draft. Unless they trade down from that spot, the Commanders are assured of the chance to land one of the aforementioned top-three QB prospects.
It would send shockwaves across the league if they surprisingly go for McCarthy instead with that pick, though, Washington may also just be trying to do due diligence on learning more about the former Michigan Wolverines signal-caller.
JJ McCarthy played three college football seasons with the Wolverines from 2021 to 2023. Over that time, he racked up 6,226 passing yards and 49 touchdowns against only 11 interceptions while completing 67.6 percent of his throws. McCarthy's NFL stock got a massive boost from his unforgettable final season with Michigan football in 2023 when he led the Wolverines to a National Championship Game victory.