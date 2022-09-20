The best Cowboys fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys bounced back from their Week 1 loss with a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Beating a Super Bowl-level team will most certainly boost the confidence of the Cowboys moving forward, especially with Dak Prescott out. Next up, Dallas will be on the road for the first time this season to face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

After Prescott went down with an injury in Week 1, it was unclear who would become the best fantasy football option from Dallas. Running back Tony Pollard is averaging 9.0 fantasy points this season, while three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott has only a total of 9.8 points. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush could turn out to be a steal, but his lack of experience as a starter could be too big of a risk.

On the other hand, there is one Cowboy who is finally having a chance to shine after years plagued with injuries. Here is the best Cowboys fantasy football sleeper fans must consider for Week 3.

Cowboys Fantasy Football Sleeper For Week 3

Even though Dallas’ main receiver is Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb, he has had a very quiet season so far. In the first two games, he caught nine of his 22 targets for 104 yards and no touchdowns.

While Lamb has been quiet, Noah Brown is on pace for having the greatest season of his career. In just the first two weeks of the season, Brown has 10 receptions out of 14 targets for 159 yards and a touchdown, the first of his career.

For comparison, in 2021, his best season in the NFL, he appeared in 13 games and had 16 receptions out of 25 targets and 184 yards and no scores.

Brown is becoming a very important piece to the Cowboys’ offense. With Prescott out, some players have to step up to help Rush, and Brown is doing just that. In Week 2, he caught all five of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown:

Since entering the league in 2017, Brown has struggled with injuries. He even missed the entire 2019 following an offseason arthroscopic knee surgery. Now, fully healthy, it seems things are looking bright for the former seventh-round pick.

In terms of fantasy football, Brown is one of the biggest steals so far. Rostered in just 1.4% of leagues, according to FantasyPros, he is in the top 20 among wide receivers in fantasy points. He has a total of 21.9 fantasy points, roughly 11 per game. He is currently ahead of players such as San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel and Cleveland’s Amari Cooper.

For Week 3, Brown and the Cowboys will face the Giants on the road. Surprisingly, New York is 2-0, allowing a total of 36 points in those games. Perhaps this matchup will be the one that determines if the Giants are the real deal or not.

Still, investing in Brown could be the right move. Apparently, Rush and Brown have a good connection based on Week 2. With the backup quarterback still adapting to the starting role, he might play it safe with his options. That means Brown can earn even more targets, likely meaning more catches and yards.

Since he is not rostered in most leagues, fans have the chance of grabbing him off the waiver wire. With players such as Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans out for Week 3, Brown can be a big acquisition. If claimed, the wideout will likely be a very underrated move that will be talked about later in the season.