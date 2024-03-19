For the first time in his NFL career, David Bakhtiari will have to find work outside of Green Bay. After getting released by the Green Bay Packers, Bakhtiari has officially become a free agent, available to get signed by any team looking to add a body to their offensive line. Bakhtiari is still unsigned at the time of this writing, but he still definitely has the burning desire to continue his pro career.
The big question for him is which team will ultimately land him?
For now, Bakhtiari is busy trying to strengthen his body with the hopes that he will have a contract signed before the start of the 2024 NFL season (via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network).
“When the #Packers released All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari, there were some questions about what's next. My understanding: He is diligently rehabbing and is focused on returning to play this coming season, I'm told. He's taking it as it comes. But plans to play.”
Week 1 is still several months away, giving teams ample time to evaluate their positions on the potential of signing the veteran. With that said, it's a good time to take a look at some potential landing spots for Bakhtiari.
David Bakhtiari to the Kansas City Chiefs?
The Chiefs just won another Vince Lombardi and are aiming to go for the first three-peat in Super Bowl history. They are looking like a strong favorite to win it all again in 2024, but that is going to be easier said than done. The good news for Kansas City is that Patrick Mahomes is still with the team. That alone is enough reason to believe in the Chiefs.
Then again, protecting their biggest asset is a major priority for Kansas City, which could get an upgrade on the left tackle slot by signing Bakhtiari. A healthy Bakhtiari would be a tremendous boost for the Chiefs, who allowed the second-fewest sacks (28) in 2023.
The need is there for the Chiefs to address their left tackle depth with Donovan Smith becoming a free agent after not receiving a new contract (thus far) from the reigning NFL champs.
New York Giants
Speaking of sacks allowed, the Giants allowed plenty of them in 2023. In fact, New York surrendered the most sacks in the entire league that season, with opponents throwing New York's quarterbacks to the ground a total of 85 times. That's 20 more than the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders, who were tied for second-worst with 65 sacks given up.
In other words, the Giants' pass protection operated like a broken subway turnstile. The Giants have recently made moves to address that major issue by signing guard Aaron Stinnie and center Austin Schlottmann, but those aren't home runs New York hit in free agency. Bakhtiari isn't going to be either if the Giants end up signing him, but he should further strengthen the left tackle position behind the outstanding Andrew Thomas.
David Bakhtiari's injury status
Bakhtiari's troubles with his health have severely impacted his outlook in the NFL. It's the top reason why he's no longer with the Packers, who didn't want to do anything with a 2024 cap hit worth over $40 million involving an asset with a big question mark on his health.
It's been over three years since Bakhtiari suffered a brutal ACL tear just several weeks after he inked a massive contract extension with the Packers in 2020. Since then, Bakhtiari, a fourth-round selection by the Packers in 2013, has seen action for just 13 games, 11 of which were during the 2022 campaign.