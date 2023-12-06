Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal, and there are a couple of destinations that would be great fits.

Now that the college football season is all but wrapped up for the 2023 season (the Army-Navy game is the only regular season left of the season), the transfer portal has been popping. There have already been just about 3,000 players to submit their name into the portal since November 26th. It seems like every day another big name has entered the portal in search of either a change of scenery, more playing time or just hopes to play closer to home. Another big name entered the portal just yesterday. That big name would be Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei began his collegiate career at Clemson where he looked like the next Clemson superstar quarterback at one point when he eventually took the reins from Trevor Lawrence. But it never quite clicked for Uiagalelei at Clemson. So he transferred to Oregon State, where his play improved, but could have been better. He only completed 57.1% of his passes, but he also threw for 21 touchdowns to just seven interceptions and posted career-highs in passing yards (2,638) and yards per attempt (8.4). With the COVID season, Uiagalelei has one more year of college eligibility remaining and should have his pick among interested schools. Where is the best spot for Uiagalelei to go? A couple of programs look like intriguing fits.

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State football would be a great spot for Uiagalelei for a couple of reasons. One of those, and the main reason, would be the coach that Michigan State just hired. The Spartans hired former Beaver head coach Jonathan Smith as their next head coach a couple of weeks ago. Uiagalelei played arguably the best ball of his career under Smith at Oregon State. He already knows the system, how Smith conducts himself and the same could be said the other way around.

Michigan State football also really needs an upgrade at quarterback. The play they got from quarterbacks Katin Houser and Noah Kim combined to throw for only 2,220 yards, 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Both completed fewer than 60% of their passes. Uiagalelei would be a big upgrade over both of them. One issue could be that Smith may want to bring in a different Oregon State quarterback. Smith recruited Aidan Chiles to Oregon State, who learned behind Uiagalelei during his time at Corvallis. Chiles only threw the ball 35 times in 2023, but he completed 68.6% of his passes and threw four touchdowns. He can really sling it.

Calling all Transfer Portal and Class of 2024 WRs that want to catch these 60-yard cannon shots from Aidan Chiles: See you in East Lansing. pic.twitter.com/1g3D8nIS8F — Al Karsten (@bigalfredosauce) December 4, 2023

Nothing has been finalized yet. But if Smith needs a quarterback, he could definitely do worse than DJ Uiagalelei in his first season with Michigan State football.

Florida State Seminoles

If DJ Uiagalelei wants to start immediately on a team ready to win, Florida State football might be the spot for him. On3 Sports has reported that Florida State football and Louisville have emerged as top candidates to land Uiagalelei out of the transfer portal.

NEWS: Florida State & Louisville have emerged as the top suitors for Oregon State transfer QB DJ Uiagalelei, @PeteThamel reports. Mississippi State has also shown interest in the former 5-star recruit👀https://t.co/5CerqRJloA pic.twitter.com/czV46amWh8 — On3 (@On3sports) December 5, 2023

Louisville just snagged former Oregon and Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough out of the transfer portal yesterday, so they're probably out of the running for Uiagalelei at this point. This should set up the Seminoles to land Uiagelelei, and the fit looks like it could be a good one. Florida State football is going to need a quarterback to replace Jordan Travis, and it feels rather safe to say that Tate Rodemaker and Brock Glenn aren't the answer after watching them attempt to fill Travis' shoes. Uiagalelei has familiarity with the ACC too going back to his Clemson days. Florida State might be the best spot for Uiagalelei and vice versa. It wouldn't be a surprise to see this pairing come to fruition sooner than later.