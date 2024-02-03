Who will trade for Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom?

The Calgary Flames are working through a potential fire sale as the NHL Trade Deadline gets closer. Calgary has already traded Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov this season. Defenseman Chris Tanev could be the next player out of town. Another name to consider is veteran goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Markstrom joined the Flames back in 2020 after spending time with the Vancouver Canucks. This season, the veteran puck-stopper is enjoying a rather successful season. He has posted a .912 save percentage for the Flames in 2023-24 as Calgary falls behind in the playoff race.

Markstrom may be one of the best goaltending options on the trade market this season. With this in mind, here are three potential landing spots for Jacob Markstrom ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8.

Oilers, Flames could swing shocking trade

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames have one of the most historic rivalries in all of hockey. The Battle of Alberta is always a treat, no matter the team you root for. And yet, you could include the Oilers as a potential landing spot for Markstrom ahead of March's NHL Trade Deadline.

The Oilers are on a 16-game winning streak as of now, pulling themselves out of the basement. Edmonton is riding a fine performance from Stuart Skinner in between the pipes. However, Skinner is shouldering most of the workload. He has played 34 of his team's 45 games to this point.

The Oilers could swing a trade with their rivals for Jacob Markstrom. Markstrom gives Edmonton a 1A option that allows them to give Skinner some rest. And Markstrom can help the Oilers steal more games down the stretch as they look to confirm their return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Avalanche could make a move for Jacob Markstrom

The Colorado Avalanche are fighting for positioning in a close Central Division as of now. Entering the NHL All-Star break, Colorado found themselves atop the division. However, their lead in the division is just one point. In fact, they only hold a two-point lead over the third-place Winnipeg Jets.

One area they could address is their goaltending. Pavel Francouz is out for the season, leading to Alex Georgiev to take on most of the workload. In fact, Georgiev has appeared in 41 of the 49 games Colorado played prior to the All-Star break. As the games get more intense, giving Georgiev some help could prove vitally important.

Bringing Jacob Markstrom in does just that. Markstrom can hold things down when needed, and he has playoff experience that can help the team down the line. It's an interesting option for the Avalanche ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

Devils could be active

Finally, the New Jersey Devils need to make a move. They find themselves seven points back of the Detroit Red Wings for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. And if they want to climb the standings, they must address their goaltending.

Vitek Vanecek is the primary option for the Devils, playing in 29 games so far. However, he hasn't exactly matched his form from last season. The 28-year-old has skated to an .886 save percentage this year. Akira Schmid hasn't been much better in relief, posting an .893 save percentage in 15 games.

The Devils could bring Jacob Markstrom in as their new primary option for the stretch run. Even if New Jersey keeps Vanecek as their primary starter, Markstrom can help provide stability. In any even, don't be surprised if the Flames and Devils work out a trade for Markstrom ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.