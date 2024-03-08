In what looks to be an NFL free agency with a number of promising running backs, Josh Jacobs may be at the forefront of all of them, with the Raiders choosing not to franchise tag him. At just 26 years old and with five years of experience, the former Alabama running back will most likely be providing his running services to a new team, moving on from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.
Jacobs, however, is a victim of his position, given that the running back market has crashed harder than the housing market did back in 2008. Head coaches, while they may find value in running backs, aren't making them the high priority they once were, and once guys are past their rookie deals, they are free to hit free agency.
The quarterbacks and wide receivers are where the money is at in the current NFL. Meanwhile, guys like Jacobs and a handful of others are being forced to take lesser deals in what has become a pass-happy league.
While Jacobs is at the top of the running back free agents this offseason, it is a bit worrisome that he is coming off his career-worst season in 2023. His 805 rushing yards, six touchdowns, 34 first downs, and 4.2 yards per attempt were all major dips coming off a career best the season prior. But don't forget, the Raiders were also dealing with an abysmal coaching situation before Josh McDaniels was fired due to more or less losing the team. Once Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach, Jacobs rushed for 100 yards twice, his only games to accomplish that feat last season, and was two yards shy of another.
Josh Jacobs is too young to have his production fall off so quickly. He'll find a team to sign, but it likely may not be the lucrative, long-term deal he's seeking. But where might that be?
Baltimore Ravens
This feels like a no-brainer, right? With the Ravens possibly losing both JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards to free agency, Baltimore will need more than just quarterback Lamar Jackson running the ball for them. Remember, this was the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL last season. No team runs it better than the Ravens, which is why with Jacobs' skills and the fact that he could be that missing power back they are looking for, this seems like a get that could put this team over the top.
Tennessee Titans
Someone's going to have to replace Derrick Henry. Why not Josh Jacobs? While the Titans seem to like youngster Tyjae Spears, a power back to be his complement like Jacobs, not to mention more help for second-year quarterback Will Levis, seems like an ideal option for Tennessee to move on.
Houston Texans
Jacobs is probably looking at the Texans' massive salary cap thinking, “They're going to have to spend that money on somebody, why not me?” And why not Jacobs? While this Texans team is full of youthful talent, a little more veteran talent wouldn't hurt, especially to help CJ Stroud out, who will look to build off his impressive rookie season.
Los Angeles Chargers
We all know how much head coach Jim Harbaugh loves to run the football. That was evident at Michigan this past season. It's still undetermined what Austin Ekeler will do, but all signs point to the unrestricted free agent leaving, making a void at the running back position.
Las Vegas Raiders
Hey, why not just stick with the Raiders, as it seemed to work better in Jacobs' favor once Pierce took over the team after Halloween last season. Plus, it's likely that Jacobs would be a fan of new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The former Bears offensive coordinator led an offense that ranked second in rushing attempts, rushing yards, and rushing yards per game, per Pro Football Talk.