It is LeBron James' personal goal to play with his son Bronny in the NBA.

LeBron James’ goal this season is to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to another NBA championship and win his 5th ring. While he would certainly love to add more accolades to his Hall of Fame basketball career, LeBron James still has one personal basketball dream that he hopes to achieve: play with his son Bronny James in the NBA.

The King has long said that he hopes to play with his firstborn in the NBA before his career is said and done. With that, there have been rumblings that James would consider taking a pay cut if Bronny James is on their team.

“I know of at least two teams on the NBA map that believe LeBron James would consider signing with them at far less than $51.4 million if Bronny James is on the roster,” NBA Insider Marc Stein reported. “There might be more.”

This sparked speculation that James could leave the Los Angeles Lakers this summer and head to where his son gets drafted. James’ eldest will become draft eligible after this season should he declare after one season in USC.

However, some believe Bronny James should stay longer in school to hone his game. In 16 games played, the 6-foot-4 guard is averaging just 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on just 35.6 percent shooting. Nonetheless, if Bronny decides to declare for the NBA, he could be some teams’ ticket to land LeBron James in free agency. Teams could be willing to take the younger James if it means LeBron is coming along with him.

With that said, let’s think of possible destinations where LeBron James and Bronny James could link up and play together.

Los Angeles Lakers

It would not be right not to include LeBron James’ current team in this list of potential father-son destinations. Of course, the Lakers will do everything in their power to keep James beyond the season. The Lakers forward is expected to decline his $51.4 million player option this summer to sign a new deal and what more can entice James to re-sign than to get his son Bronny on the team.

Los Angeles, however, does not have any first-round picks in this year’s draft. But they do have second-round pick courtesy of the Los Angeles Clippers. That pick is slated to go late in the draft. If James gives any indication that he will sign with whatever team drafts Bronny, the Lakers might not be able to select the USC guard.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The father-son duo uniting in LeBron James’ hometown would be a storybook final chapter for The King and a fitting beginning for Bronny’s career. Just picture this: James began his career in Cleveland as an 18-year-old, and gets to end his career in the same city while playing with his son.

And they could even have a chance to win the franchise’s second NBA championship, with the way the Cavs are trending up this season. Cleveland has been the best team in the NBA over the last couple of months. They have a bonafide star in Donovan Mitchell leading the way, and a terrific budding young cast led by Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Adding LeBron James into that mix turns the Cavaliers into legitimate championship contenders once again.

The Cavaliers are currently slated to pick 27th in the first-round, which is a solid spot to draft Bronny James.

Philadelphia 76ers

Another potential destination for LeBron James and Bronny is the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers are currently projected to pick 20th in the 2024 NBA draft, which will be a reach to take Bronny James in. But if it means that The King is coming along with him, that is a pick worth gambling on. Just imagine a trio of Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and Tyrese Maxey. That’s a recipe for a championship right there.

The 76ers reportedly tried their feeble attempt to acquire James from the Lakers at the trade deadline when Daryl Morey reportedly inquired about James’ availability. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka instantly turned away the 76ers GM. Nonetheless, Morey is a persistent executive and he is very strategic with his moves as well. Therefore, it would not be surprising if he actually used the 20th pick to reach for Bronny, if netted them LeBron James as well.

The 76ers could have a ton of cap room this offseason with nearly all their contracts coming off the books. As such, they are in prime position to make a splash in free agency. James could not only get a chance to play with his son in Philly, but he could still get a large payday while doing so.