The Los Angeles Chargers made the move on Wednesday to release wide receiver Mike Williams. With his release, the Chargers were able to shed around $20 million against the salary cap, to which they were $25 million over before his release, per Over the Cap.
Williams' release is not a bit surprising, as it's been long rumored with the Chargers in desperate need to make room in their cap. Plus, Williams hasn't lived up to his three-year, $60 million extension he received in 2022.
The deep-threat receiver was given an extension after he posted two 1,000-yard seasons between 2019-2021. But failed to do that over the next two seasons, mostly due to he couldn't stay healthy, which is more than likely the biggest concern with Williams.
In seven NFL seasons, he's missed 27 games, per Pro-Football-Reference. Last year, obviously was his worst season where he missed 14 games due to tearing his ACL in Week 3. At still just 29 years old, there's still time for Williams to be productive, where maybe all he needs is a change of scenery with a different team. Although, things are much different for the Chargers now that new head coach Jim Harbaugh has taken over.
Nonetheless, these are the best landing spots for the wide receiver after being cut from the Chargers.
Chicago Bears
Darnell Mooney is now gone to be with the Atlanta Falcons. DJ Moore is still there as the WR1, but where is the second option for what is likely to be Caleb Williams, should the Bears draft him at No. 1 overall?
The Bears have always been a defensive-minded team first, as it shows in their lack of production at quarterback and wide receiver. Whether it be Justin Fields still behind center or Caleb Williams taking over eventually, whoever the signal caller ends up being is going to need more help. The former Charger can be of assistance.
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Michael Pittman Jr. last week. That leaves Pittman open to receiving offers, which the Colts can match or reject. Still, if Pittman stays, there's an opportunity for Williams in Shane Steichen's offense. With it being Year 2 for quarterback Anthony Richardson, having a deep threat like Mike Williams could prove to be extremely beneficial.
New England Patriots
There are only two wide receivers on the New England Patriots roster currently, and they are Kendrick Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster. They totaled just 666 yards and five touchdowns together last season.
The Patriots are in need of a lot of things, including wide receiver. The biggest area of concern, though, for someone like Mike Williams would be who is throwing to him. Will it be Jacoby Brissett, whoever New England may draft with the No. 3 overall pick, or someone else entirely?
New York Giants
The Giants could be taking another step backward as an offense like they did last year this season if they're not careful. Not only is the starting quarterback a problem, but they are losing any sort of help they could give Daniel Jones or newly signed Drew Lock.
They've already lost running back Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. But they also have to worry about tight end Darren Waller heading to retirement. That would leave the Giants with a lot of inexperience and inconsistency at the position. Still, even if Waller should stay, adding Williams would greatly improve the receiving corps.
Washington Commanders
With the Commanders likely aiming for the best quarterback available and holding the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, drafting someone like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze is out of the question. While the Commanders aren't in as desperate need as some other teams on this list, having a deep-threat receiver at WR2 like Mike Williams could significantly bolster this offense, which was inept last season, and provide support for a potentially rookie starting quarterback.