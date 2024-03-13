The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly are releasing veteran wide receiver Mike Williams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Mike Williams was on the books for about a $32 million cap hit in 2024 for the Chargers, and now he will become one of the top free agent receivers on the market. Los Angeles will take on about a $12 million dead cap hit after Williams' release. In the end, the Chargers save about $20 million in cap space with the release.
The Chargers hope other weapons like Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston, and potentially other receivers available in the upcoming NFL Draft can fill the void.
Keenan Allen is a receiver who is on the back end of his career at 31 years old, and has struggled with injuries over the last few years. Quentin Johnston was a first-round selection from the 2023 draft, and he struggled at points, with his drop against the Green Bay Packers resulting in him catching a lot of criticism.
Los Angeles holds the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft, and there will likely be a high-end wide receiver available at that selection, whether it is Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze.
Rapoport also reports that the Chargers would like to bring back Allen, but the receiver will test the market.
As for the Chargers' overall cap space, the team waived Andrew Trainer and Amechi Uzodinma yesterday, which creates enough cap space for them to be compliant after Williams' release.
With Jim Harbaugh in the fold, the Chargers are going to have a new look in 2024.