Will Elias Lindholm re-sign with the Calgary Flames?

Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm has seen his name swirling in trade rumors for basically the entire calendar year, as the 29-year-old plays out the final season of a contract he signed back in July of 2018.

With the NHL Trade Deadline just under three months away, trade talk is quiet regarding the Swedish center, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. But that could be changing.

“My understanding of the situation is that there really have not been any conversations between Lindholm and the Calgary Flames in a while,” wrote LeBrun on Friday morning. “But at the same time, the Flames haven’t definitely told Lindholm they’re planning to move him, and the player hasn’t completely shut the door on them. So there’s that. All things being equal, though, all signs still probably point to a trade.”

If Pierre LeBrun is expecting Lindholm to be traded, it probably means he will end up being dealt out of Alberta at some time between now and Mar. 8 — deadline day.

Bruins are a top destination, says LeBrun

It's no surprise at all that the Boston Bruins have significant interest in Lindholm, especially after losing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement over the summer. Although Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle have stepped up admirably, the team could use an upgrade down the middle as it prepares for another postseason in 2024.

“The Bruins have some level of interest, and I mean, it’s a near-perfect fit roster-wise. Retired legend Patrice Bergeron is irreplaceable, but if you’re going to think about a player with similar all-around traits — a right-handed center with defensive acumen — Lindholm sure fits the bill,” asserted LeBrun.

“The potential hurdles for the Bruins are two-fold: acquisition cost and the right assets to get it done in a deal. Remember that Boston dealt its first-round 2023 pick for rental defenseman Dmitry Orlov and its first-round pick next June for rental winger Tyler Bertuzzi. The Bruins also spent a 2022 first-round pick ahead of the 2022 trade deadline for Hampus Lindholm, though at least in that case they signed him long-term.”

Certainly, Elias Lindholm would make sense in Massachusetts, but the acquisition cost is still a big question mark.

“I suppose they could move their 2025 first-round pick or try to entice the Flames with a younger player,” writes LeBrun. “What I wonder is whether the Bruins would have interest in signing Lindholm if they decided to get serious in their pursuit of him closer to March 8. Like Hampus Lindholm, that could help justify the acquisition cost.”

Avalanche, Hurricanes have also inquired

LeBrun also mentions that both the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes could be landing spots for the coveted two-way forward.

“My sense is the Avs will be looking to add in their top-six forward group ahead of March 8,” he explained. “Ryan Johansen has been OK but not great. I think it’s clear they could use an upgrade. The Avs do have their 2024 first-round pick, but again it’s too early to know what kind of asking price the Flames would establish. If Calgary is leaning more toward a retool over a rebuild, maybe young players and prospects who are closer to helping them would be more appealing than picks.”

As well, the hockey insider said it wouldn't surprise him if the Hurricanes look to bring him back. Lindholm was originally drafted by Carolina with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, and he spent the first four seasons of his NHL career in Raleigh.

The irony is that the Canes first traded Lindholm back in 2018 because the front office wasn't sure if they would be able to sign him to an extension that would work for both player and club.

Five years later and Elias Lindholm is back in the same boat. It'll be intriguing to see if the youngest Swedish-born player to ever score an NHL goal will sign long-term in Calgary, or call a new city home in 2024.