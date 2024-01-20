With the 2024 NFL free agency period coming up, which Jaguars free agents should stay with the team moving forward?

This season was a complete disappointment for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Entering the year, many expected them to be the rulers of the AFC South. They had a successful 2022 season capped off by a playoff win and a competitive loss to the eventual champions. They even went and added a shiny new weapon for star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, trading for ex-Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley.

It seemed like the season was going along as planned for Duval: at one point, the Jaguars were vying for the first seed in the entire AFC. However, Jacksonville entered a free fall during the second half of the season. Injuries to key players as well as general underperformance (and a brutal Week 18 collapse) led to them missing the playoffs entirely this season. It's a brutal end to a campaign where most had high hopes for them.

The good news for the Jaguars is that most of their core pieces are still intact, expescially on offense. However, other areas of the team are currently due for new deals. Which players deserve to be re-signed by the Jags? Let's find out.

This one should be a no-brainer, to be honest.

Josh Allen was one of the few bright spots in the Jaguars' defense this season. Even when the defense was faltering, the team could still could on the star edge rusher to make the opposing quarterback's day miserable. Allen led the team in total sacks (17.5, tied for second in the league) and pressures (46). He also added one interception, two forced fumbles, and 66 tackles for the season.

This isn't a one-season thing for Allen: the Jaguars star has been consistently one of the best players at his position. He doesn't get the same attention as, say, TJ Watt or Myles Garrett. However, he does his job extremely well. This is by far his best season, but there's also reason to believe that he can do this consistently over the course of his career.

With edge rushers starting to become more valuable, keeping Allen on the Jaguars will likely be tougher than expected. Allen will likely receive plenty of offers from teams that desperately need help with their pass rush. However, Jacksonville must do everything in their power to make sure Allen does not leave the team. He is lynchpin that holds the defensive line together. With him leading the way, players such as Travon Walker are able to generate pressures as well.

Calvin Ridley, WR

Calvin Ridley's 2023 season with the Jaguars was the perfect representation of an up-and-down season. On paper, Ridley had a solid season: 1,016 yards for the year on 76 receptions while catching eight touchdowns. However, Ridley's production wasn't as consistent as fans would've hoped.

Ridley would have pop off games, such as his 122-yard explosion against the Bills in October. However, that 122-yard game was sandwiched by two sub-40 yard games. When he was on, the Jaguars wide receiver was the best player on the field. However, those highs weren't consistently there.

Still, Ridley's upside should be a good reason for the Jaguars to keep him for the 2024 season. The attention that Ridley garners on a game-to-game basis allows the Jags' other receivers such as Evan Engram and Christian Kirk to thrive. Without a true WR1 to lead the way, the production from the two receivers could dwindle. Plus, it's always a good idea to keep your star quarterback's best weapon on the field.

Ezra Cleveland, OL

What is the number one rule for NFL teams? Well, it's to protect your star quarterback. The numerous injuries to Trevor Lawrence was a major part in the downfall of the Jaguars late into the season. Giving him time in the pocket and protection is incredibly important to the team's success in the future.

That's exactly what the Jaguars had in mind when they traded for guard Ezra Cleveland in the offseason. Jacksonville is pretty set on the tackle positions, but interior OL remains an issue for the team. The hope was that Cleveland could help shore up some of those weaknesses. Cleveland did a solid job during his time in Jacksonville, which is encouraging.

When it comes to the offensive line, younger is not always better. Yes, the Jaguars could let Cleveland go in the offseason and draft a lineman in the 2024 draft. However, that's an extremely risky move, a risk doubled by the fact that you're putting your star quarterback in danger with that move. Cleveland is a known commodity, and the Jags are much better off keeping Cleveland AND taking a lineman in the draft.