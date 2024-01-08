The final week of the regular season turned out to be one with major implications. Here's how our final NFL Power Rankings shook out.

The regular season has now come to a close, and we're off to the postseason with no Monday Night Football this week. But first, we have to give our final NFL power rankings after what was a wild Week 18.

The NFL showcased its best for the finale of the regular season, pitting the Buffalo Bills against the Miami Dolphins in one final battle for the AFC East. And it didn't disappoint. The Bills came into Miami looking to take their fourth straight division title, and that's exactly what they did. The Dolphins are still playoff-bound, though, as they clinched weeks ago.

With most teams clinching last week or before, there wasn't much change at the top of the final NFL power rankings. Even if teams like the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers lost, it didn't affect their rankings as they rested most of their starters. However, there were teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars who played their starters and still ended up on the wrong end of things.

Now, let's get into the final NFL power rankings post-Week 18.

1. Baltimore Ravens (no change)

The Ravens' biggest motivation for their Week 18 game against the Steelers was hoping to keep their AFC North rival out of the playoffs. Baltimore held Lamar Jackson out of the game, knowing they already held the top spot in the AFC and wanting to keep him healthy, given last year they were without him. They were still able to keep the game close on Saturday night in a rainy-conditioned game. They're still the best team in the NFL.

2. San Francisco 49ers (no change)

The 49ers didn't need a win over their division rival, losing to the Rams for the first time in over five years by one point. Just like the loss didn't affect the 49ers in the NFC playoff race, it didn't move them down in the final NFL power rankings either. They're still the second-best team in the NFL.

3. Dallas Cowboys (no change)

The Cowboys still had a lot to play for on Sunday as they faced the Commanders. With their 35-10 win over Washington, they were able to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC, giving them a for sure home playoff game, which bodes well for them. They are now the NFC East division champions, playing their best football at the end of the season.

4. Detroit Lions (no change)

Dan Campbell also still felt the Lions had a lot to play for, even if they had clinched their division and punched their playoff ticket. In doing so, they may have lost rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who went down with a knee injury against the Vikings on Sunday. Lions end their season at 12-5, their first 12-win season since 1991.

5. Buffalo Bills (+4)

The Bills were at one point thought to be out of contention for the playoffs, until they won six out of their last seven, including beating the Dolphins in the regular season finale in Miami to steal the AFC East division. It wasn't the prettiest of games, where turnovers could have costed them, but Josh Allen and the Bills came out victorious in the end. The Bills make a major jump because of their accomplishment, winning their fourth straight division title.

6. Miami Dolphins (-1)

The Dolphins led the AFC East most of the season and then lost in the very last game of the season to the Bills, their arch-rival. The Dolphins had plenty of opportunities in Sunday night's game, with the Bills making three turnovers, among other mistakes. They were even given the ball back with over a minute left to tie the game after the Bills couldn't convert on a 4th-and-short play. But Tua Tagovailoa ended those hopes a few plays later.

7. Cleveland Browns (-1)

Like a lot of those near the top of the NFL power rankings, the Browns didn't need a win on Sunday against the Bengals, losing 31-14. Joe Flacco got to sit out and save his magic for the postseason. This one game that Browns fans probably didn't mind losing for once.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (no change)

Patrick Mahomes-less and Travis Kelce-less, among others that rested for the Chiefs, got a win on Sunday, even though they didn't even need it over the Chargers. It was just more dominance over the AFC West. Chiefs are back in the NFL playoffs — should we buy in?

9. Philadelphia Eagles (-2)

Jalen Hurts injured his finger, while AJ Brown suffered an injured leg, which was just some of the injuries the Eagles suffered on Sunday against the Giants. Thankfully, the Eagles didn't need this win as they clinched a playoff berth a few weeks ago, but they did lose the division and are now a Wild Card team. They were one of the worst teams down the stretch.

10. Houston Texans (+6)

CJ Stroud has proven to be a clear difference-maker for the Houston Texans, as was proof on Saturday night against the Colts. On the Texans' second-to-last drive of the game, Stroud drove Houston down the field for 73 yards in 12 plays, with Stroud going 7-for-7, ending with a touchdown to give them the lead. As long as Stroud is healthy, this team could be dangerous in the playoffs.

11. Los Angeles Rams (-1)

The Rams nor the 49ers needed a win on Sunday but the Rams walked out with one, where Puka Nacua set records and then was promptly taken out of the game to keep him healthy for the playoffs. The Rams only drop a spot because of what the Texans were able to accomplish.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1)

It wasn't pretty, but the Buccaneers beat the Panthers on Sunday by an eye-popping score of 9-0. Still, that makes them NFC South division champions, giving them a home playoff game.

13. Green Bay Packers (no change)

Most doubted that Jordan Love and the Packers could make it without Aaron Rodgers. But when Week 18 ended, Rodgers, albeit sidelined with an injury from Week 1, season was ending and Love's was continuing. In the process, the Packers were able to kick the Saints out of the postseason.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (-2)

Suffering an injury that took TJ Watt out of the game and all, the Steelers did their part of winning to keep their playoff hopes alive. In a sloppy, rainy Saturday night game, that was without Lamar Jackson due to the Ravens already clinching the top seed, the Steelers held on, replicating the score of the Week 4 matchup between these two, just in Pittsburgh's favor this time.

15. New Orleans Saints (+3)

With a playoff spot on the line, the Saints decided to pour it on their division rival on Sunday as if they were needing style points to make the postseason. They walloped the Falcons 48-17, and Derek Carr threw for 264 yards and four touchdowns. But they're not heading to the playoffs.

16. Seattle Seahawks (+1)

The Seahawks were able to pull off a 21-20 win over the Cardinals but it was the Packers that ruined their day when they beat the Bears. It was an emotional win for Seattle, but it was also their last of the season, as they will miss the playoffs.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (-3)

The Jaguars' loss on Sunday threw the whole AFC playoff race for a loop. The Jaguars' loss to the Titans put them out of the playoffs, where they once were thought to be a favorite to win the division. But they lost their last five out of six games, not to mention suffered a ton of injuries down the stretch that ultimately may have cost them the postseason.

18. Indianapolis Colts (-3)

The Colts put up more of a fight than anyone expected this season. They had a first-year head coach in Shane Steichen, a rookie quarterback who was hurt early on and missed the rest of the season. Yet, they went down to the final regular-season game against their division rival with a playoff opportunity on the line, and if not for Tyler Goodson dropping a 4th-&-1 pass, they still might have won. No postseason stinks, but this still has to be considered a win of a season in Indianapolis.

19. Cincinnati Bengals (+2)

The Bengals are ending their season with a win, but it's also the end of their season as they will be absent from the playoffs for the first time in two seasons. Bengals still made a valiant effort toward the end, staying in playoff contention, but Joe Burrow's presence was certainly missed.

20. Las Vegas Raiders (+3)

With the Raiders not headed to the NFL playoffs, all focus is now on who will be the head coach in 2024. Will Antonio Pierce be the guy, or will Jim Harbaugh or someone else with more experience take the job? Nonetheless, it was another Raiders season to forget.

21. New York Jets (+4)

Most in New York are probably thankful that this 2023 season is mercifully over. After having intense Super Bowl hype after trading for Aaron Rodgers, and then losing the veteran quarterback only a few plays into the first game, this has been a disastrous season for the Jets. A 17-3 Week 18 win over the Patriots in the snow to maybe send Belichick off into the sunset (at least in New England) may have eased the pain a little, but not by much.

22. Denver Broncos (no change)

While there was improvement for the Broncos in 2023, 8-9 was probably still not what Sean Payton envisioned this season. They end the season on a loss to the Raiders where only the draft order was on the line.

23. Tennessee Titans (+4)

No Will Levis as it was back to Ryan Tannehill for a third week, although this game was ultimately the Derrick Henry game, whose time with the Titans likely came to an end on Sunday. Henry ran for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 28-20 win that upset the Jaguars and put them out of the playoffs. Minus missing the playoffs themselves, you couldn't have asked for a better ending to the season for Tennessee.

24. Minnesota Vikings (-4)

It was a longshot that the Vikings would make the playoffs, and the Lions made sure to put them to rest, playing their starters for a majority of the game, beating Detroit 30-20 in the process. Losing Kirk Cousins was detrimental to the Vikings' season, as quarterback play was never the same. Minnesota lost 10 games all season, but they lost their last six out of seven games in the backend of the season.

25. New York Giants (+1)

The Giants get a bump in the final NFL power rankings when they whipped the Eagles on Sunday. New York controlled the game from start to finish, causing the Eagles to make mistakes and suffer injuries to some of their main players. It was a tough season for the Giants, but making sure the Eagles win the division has to make them feel a little better.

26. Atlanta Falcons (-7)

With rumors swirling that head coach Arthur Smith's job was on the line, the Falcons couldn't have had a worse ending than their 48-17 loss to their arch-rivals in the Saints on Sunday. The Falcons were plagued with inconsistency this year, which led them to a third consecutive 7-10 season. Smith's emotions were high at the end, letting Saints head coach Dennis Allen have it after the game at the midfield handshake. Somehow this felt worse than a 7-10 year for Atlanta and Smith has now lost his job.

27. Chicago Bears (-3)

The Bears had a chance to ruin the Packers' playoff dreams but didn't score a single touchdown, losing 17-9. However, what started as an abysmal season, losing their first six out of seven, turned into a mediocre one, which is kind of saying something about this team. But what will they do now that they have the No. 1 pick in the draft?

28. Arizona Cardinals (no change)

The Cardinals will have a top-5 pick after finishing 4-13. They almost pulled out a fifth win on Sunday by beating the Seahawks, but Matt Prater's 51-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right, ending their game and the season.

29. Los Angeles Chargers (no change)

Finishing 5-12, it was definitely a dud of a season for what should have been much more promising. But perhaps better days are ahead because this should have been a team high in the NFL power rankings, but instead, they're here.

30. Washington Commanders (no change)

Most in the nation's capital have probably been looking forward to the 2024 season for a while now. The Commanders lost their eighth straight game on Sunday in their 38-10 loss. Even the Cowboys could lose on the road against this team. Their loss gives them the No. 2 overall pick, which should be the start of the transition for the new ownership.

31. New England Patriots (no change)

The worst season of the Bill Belichick era in New England has finally come to a close. Was this the last we'll see of Belichick with the Patriots? That remains to be seen, but with the loss, the Patriots earned the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft and also next to last place in this week's NFL power rankings.

32. Carolina Panthers (no change)

The Panthers have essentially owned the last spot in the NFL power rankings this year. And rightfully so, only winning two measly games this season. They only scored 37 points in their last four games, with 30 of that coming in one game, while being shut out in their last two. They've earned last place.