CJ Stroud was humble about his 2024 Pro Bowl opportunity after his impressive debut season with the Houston Texans.

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud had a phenomenal rookie year. Most notably, he led the Texans to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. Moreover, he earned a 2024 Pro Bowl selection. Stroud discussed what participating in the marquee event meant to him.

CJ Stroud gets honest about representing the Texans in the 2024 Pro Bowl

Stroud spoke to a reporter at the Pro Bowl Games and was appreciative of his grand opportunity.

“Man, it's a blessing. I'm super blessed to be here with such great players, such great legends like Ray [Lewis], Peyton [Manning], Eli [Manning]. So I'm just really with great company and I hope it's the first of many,” Stroud said, per the Texans' X account.

It is good to see the rookie QB enjoying himself. His production during the 2023 season is a great sign for the future of the Texans.

During the 2023 season, Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and boasted a QBR of 57.4, all of which were top-15 NFL marks. He further showed his might during Houston's AFC Wild Card matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Stroud threw for 274 yards and three TDs in the Texans' stunning 45-14 first-round win. He went toe-toe with veteran QB Joe Flacco and came out on top. Unfortunately, the Texans lost in the second round to the Baltimore Ravens, but the team has plenty to be excited for.

It will be interesting to see the moves Houston makes to bolster its squad ahead of the 2024 season. In the meantime, CJ Stroud will continue to work on his game for future success.