The Ottawa Senators had some hype around them entering the 2023-24 NHL season. Unfortunately, the season didn't go quite to plan. Ottawa never came close to contending for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. This season also saw them hire a new general manager and a new full-time head coach to lead the team.

In the offseason, they have made some intriguing moves. They traded for Linus Ullmark the week of the 2024 NHL Draft. In NHL Free Agency, they added forwards David Perron and Michael Amadio. They also traded defenseman Jakob Chychrun to the Washington Capitals back on July 1. They received Nick Jensen and a draft pick in return.

The options in NHL Free Agency are rather thin at this point in the summer. But the Senators could still make a few moves before the new season arrives. Here are two potential Senators trade targets to keep in mind before the new season begins in October.

David Savard is an option to watch

The Senators did trade Chychrun on July 1, but that had nothing to do with the current roster makeup. Chychrun had one-year left on his contract and appeared unlikely to re-sign in Ottawa. As a result, they flipped him to the Capitals for another defenseman they can plug into their top-four.

That said, Ottawa could still address their defense this summer. Their current projected bottom pairing features two young defensemen. Tyler Klevin and Jacob Bernard-Docker are expected to fill the bottom pairing as of now. Veteran defenseman Travis Hamonic is still in the mix, as well. Even with him in the fold, the Senators could still pursue an upgrade for their bottom pairing.

Adding Savard may come at a bit of a cost. He has one year remaining on his contract at $3.5 million. He has performed well while playing a second-pairing role with the Montreal Canadiens. In Ottawa, Savard could play in the team's top-four and knock either Jensen or Artem Zub down the lineup on the right side. It will take financial maneuvering to make this work, but trading for Savard would certainly improve Ottawa's blueline.

Dante Fabbro could be of interest to the Senators

The Nashville Predators went on a major spending spree in NHL Free Agency. They signed Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault to big-time contracts on July 1. The longest term they handed out, though, was a seven-year pact they gave to defender Brady Skjei.

Skjei appears likely to play on the top pairing alongside captain Roman Josi. This would move Josi back to the right side of the ice. Additionally, they re-signed Alexandre Carrier before NHL Free Agency opened. They also need to find the cap space to re-sign left-shot rearguard Spencer Stastney. As a result, Dante Fabbro may find himself on the outside looking in.

Fabbro has a rather inexpensive contract, but he is in a similar boat to Savard. He is on an expiring contract worth $2.5 million for this upcoming season. That said, the 26-year-old Fabbro may cost less than Savard. He hasn't lived up to the potential he flashed before reaching the NHL in addition to potentially being on the roster bubble.

Fabbro would likely play on the bottom pairing with the Senators. That said, if he plays well, he could find himself moving up the lineup. If a trade for the 26-year-old works out, Ottawa may have to answer some interesting questions this time next summer.