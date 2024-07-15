The San Jose Sharks have had themselves an interesting offseason. They selected Macklin Celebrini first overall in the 2024 NHL Draft a few weeks back. During NHL Free Agency, the team made some major moves to improve the roster. The Sharks signed winger Tyler Toffoli to a four-year contract and center Alex Wennberg to a two-year contract on July 1.

These moves certainly won't make San Jose a contending team overnight. However, they should help the team play better than they did a year ago. San Jose finished dead last in the NHL after starting the season in a historically bad fashion. Their performance is tied for the fourth-lowest point total and win percentage they have recorded in franchise history.

The Sharks certainly hope the 2024-25 campaign promises better days. They have over $14.6 million in available cap space to work with, some some more moves may be on the horizon. With this in mind, here are two potential trade targets for Sharks fans to keep in mind.

Morgan Frost may be available

The Philadelphia Flyers nearly made the Stanley Cup Playoffs out of nowhere last season. However, they fell apart during the second half of the season to lose their spot. Morgan Frost had a similarly up-and-down season, though in reverse. The Flyers center started slow and was even a healthy scratch a few times. But he scored 30 points in the final 44 games to show that it certainly wasn't all bad.

Frost had clashes with head coach John Tortorella throughout the 2023-24 season. Tortorella notoriously demands his teams to be responsible in all areas of the ice. That said, Frost is mostly a playmaker and isn't the best in the defensive zone. With Tortorella sticking around, the 25-year-old Frost may be the odd man out if a truce cannot be reached.

The Sharks would likely buy low in any trade involving Frost. Still, if they can land him, there is some intriguing upside they could unlock. He gives San Jose added center depth behind Macklin Celebrini, as well. Overall, it wouldn't be the worst gamble the Sharks could make this summer.

Sharks could keep Trevor Zegras in California

At one time, Trevor Zegras appeared to be an untouchable cornerstone for the Anaheim Ducks. He captured the attention of hockey fans across the world with his flashy playstyle and incredible skill. However, things came crashing down for the former top-10 pick this past season.

Zegras didn't take a major step forward in 2022-23. That said, he took a bit of a step back in 2023-24. The Ducks forward struggled with injuries throughout the season. And when healthy, he didn't make much of an impact. Zegras scored just six goals and 15 points in 31 games for Anaheim this past campaign.

The Ducks forward has shown that he can produce at a high level in the NHL. And the talent he flashes on the ice is undeniable. That said, Anaheim has a very promising group of young forwards. Mason McTavish, Cutter Gauthier, and Leo Carlsson are all likely to play in the top six sooner rather than later. Additionally, they drafted winger Beckett Sennecke third overall at the 2024 NHL Draft.

As a result, Zegras could find himself on the move. If he becomes available, the Sharks could swoop in. He would immediately battle for a top-six spot in San Jose. And he could revitalize his career right as the Sharks begin building themselves back into a Stanley Cup contender.