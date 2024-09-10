We've got the Best Shooting Guard Builds you can create in NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER. Of course, feel free to tweak these builds, which will show you the best heights, weights, and wingspans to use. This, in turn, should help you get high-tiered badges that help maximize your offensive and defensive efforts. Without further ado, here are our favorite Shooting Guard Builds in NBA 2K25.

What Are The Best Shooting Guard Builds To Use in NBA 2K25?

#1 – Three-Point Badge King

Height: 6'5″

Weight: 225 lbs

Wingspan: 6'8″

This build focuses on your three-point skills while also giving you access to a ton of potential Legend-level badges. Overall, you'll be able to potentially own 13 legend-level badges, 13 HOF badges, and six Gold Badges. You'll also have a solid interior defense (83), along with decent rebounding attributes. While you sacrifice a tiny bit of speed with the Ball, your strength improves tremendously.

Overall, this is our favorite build because of the badges plus the improvements to your shooting skills. Every team needs to have at least one superstar three-point shooter in today's NBA. The Warriors' success during their dynasty run was in large part due to two superstar players who could make threes.

As an SG, you want to be a good shooter. Unless you play online and need that extra defense, this build strengthens your biggest strengths. If you wanna drop 40+ per game in MyCAREER, use this build with confidence.

#2 – Defense Wins Championships

Height: 6'6″

Weight: 228 lbs

Wingspan: 6'10”

If you don't care about shooting threes, and want to focus on defense, this is the build for you. You'll have a max interior defense of 87 along with good offensive and defensive rebounding attributes. Furthermore, this setup gives you access to 11 different possible Legend level badges, as well as 11 HOF and 8 Gold badges.

However, you can also reduce the weight if you want a Legend level off-ball pest badge instead of immovable enforcer. Furthermore, feel free to customize the wingspan if you like the build, but want to be a better shooter.

However, the only caveat with this build is that you're pretty slow. A 93 max speed and 84 speed with the ball makes you an easy target for defenders. So keep that in mind before you think you can just drive past everyone.

#3 – All-Around Baller

Height: 6'3″

Weight: 199 lbs

Wingspan: 6'7″

Although you a lot of potential stat points, you focus on the stats needed to be an effective SG. Overall, this build gives you access to 15 total Legend Level Badges, 7 HOF Badges, and 7 Gold Badges.

However, this is definitely NOT the best build, but it's a very basic and solid one. It helps you as a shooter, and gives you some speed boosts to help you move faster. But in exchange, you lose some defensive attributes and won't have access to some badges. Nevertheless, it's still fun to play with. Zipping around the court in this build will make you feel like the fastest guy on the court.

Overall, that includes the best Shooting Guard Builds to use in NBA 2K25. Like we mentioned before, feel free to customize these builds to find what works best for you. All in all, the best build to use is really just the one that feels fun to play with. We wish you the best of luck with your new build!

