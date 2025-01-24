The trade deadline is fast approaching and the Cleveland Cavaliers have a major decision to make. With the team posting a 36-6 record, as the hottest team in the NBA, it would be the best move to retain the same roster heading towards the playoffs. With the aura and chemistry that Kenny Atkinson has done with this team deserves a shot to stay together and win it all.

However, the front office could have other ideas, especially when considering the financial concerns. For this piece, let's take a look at the best trade the Cavs must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Getting below the luxury tax

If there's something that would convince the Cavs front office to make some changes to their roster, it would be the temptation to go below the luxury tax. For the 2024-25 NBA season, the luxury tax threshold has been set at $170,814,000. Currently, Cleveland is at least $2.5 million over the mark. To avoid penalties, the Wine and Gold have the option to make some moves before the trade deadline to avoid penalties.

With the Cavs over the luxury tax threshold, the ball is in Dan Gilbert's hands whether to keep his roster or to make a financial move. Basketball-wise, it would be better to keep the same roster, given the promising chemistry that the team is showing thus far. Any trade or roster move might disrupt the Cavs' dream start to the season. Moreover, it may ultimately ruin the players' and coaches' morale.

However, at the end of the day, the NBA is a business. Gilbert is no stranger to paying penalties for the Cavaliers to have the best chance to win it all.

Caris LeVert's expiring contract

One easy way for Cleveland to achieve their goal of going below the luxury tax threshold is by trading away Caris LeVert. LeVert's contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season, making a case for the Wine and Gold to make a move before the trade deadline. The 6-foot-6 wing should have solid value in the trade market, given LeVert's ability to contribute off the bench. His addition to any contending team should provide more scoring punch, which is a necessity come playoff time.

To make matters more interesting, LeVert's $16 million salary is relatively easy to trade for. Unless the Cavs are willing to risk letting him walk away in free agency without anything in return, it's a safe bet that the team is considering trading him away. To avoid that, the best option for Cleveland is to utilize him as a trade asset to make some upgrades to their roster.

While the Cavs are the hottest team in the NBA, this team is still far from perfect to win it all. For upgrades to happen, Cleveland must be willing to part ways with a major contributor like LeVert to give them a better chance at bringing the second championship to the city.

Trade with the Utah Jazz

Cavs receive: Jordan Clarkson ($14.1 million)

Jazz receive: Caris LeVert ($16.6 million)

Thanks to his expiring contract, the biggest trade asset in the Cavs roster has to be LeVert. Although LeVert has been instrumental off the bench for Cleveland, averaging 10.8 points per outing, the team risks letting him walk away without getting something in return during the offseason. Furthermore, trading his $16.6 million salary could potentially bring the team under the luxury tax threshold. As a result, using him to trade for a familiar face like Jordan Clarkson should be a solid move.

The Jazz have been looking for a trade partner to move on from Clarkson. Clarkson is averaging 16.0 points per game. His ability to score off the bench would immediately fill the void of LeVert. Furthermore, the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year also has sufficient playoff experience having been to the NBA Finals with the Cavaliers.

Although there's a huge risk to the Cavs' chemistry, as previously mentioned, Clarkson is familiar with playing for the Wine and Gold. He spent over two seasons with the Cavaliers and has previously thrived playing alongside Mitchell in Utah. This dynamic duo's reunion could be the missing piece of the puzzle for the Cavs.

On the other hand, the Jazz get a solid scorer in LeVert. Although LeVert doesn't exactly fit with their timeline, he's still two years younger than Clarkson. However, LeVert should be an interesting piece that Jazz can use as a trade asset or as a veteran who can mentor their young core.