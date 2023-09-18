Cam Akers is reportedly on the trade block, as the Los Angeles Rams may be looking to deal their former second-round pick after making him inactive in Week 2.

Here are the five best trade destinations for Akers.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rachaad White had a nice game in the Week 2 win against Chicago. He had 17 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown while adding five receptions for 30 yards. Once again though, it's all about a lack of depth at running back. Chase Edmonds left the Bears game with a knee injury. Sean Tucker had just seven yards on eight carries. Ke'Shawn Vaughn is an option as the next man on the depth chart. Simply put, it's on White to be “the man” for the foreseeable future. Trading for a player with Akers' talent could make sense for a Bucs' team that's off to a surprising 2-0 start in a winnable NFC South.

4. Baltimore Ravens

J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1, leaving Baltimore with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to carry the load at running back. That duo is more than capable of keeping things on track for the Ravens. Melvin Gordon is also on the roster. However, it's worth remembering that Cam Akers is still very talented, and he's only 24. Yes, Lamar Jackson will continue to be the main rushing threat for John Harbaugh's squad, but Akers would be a fine addition and a potential breakout star in an offense that wants to run the ball.

Is Jonathan Taylor going to play another down for the Colts? That's the question. He's currently on the physically unable-to-perform list, but after all the trade drama in the offseason, it seems unlikely that the two parties will be able to make it work. Zach Moss was the backfield workhorse in the Week 2 win over the Houston Texans, but just like with a few other teams on this list, depth is an issue. The one-two punch of Moss and Akers would be intriguing for this Colts' offense, especially considering that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was off to a great start before leaving the Texans game with a concussion.

2. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins were all-in on the Dalvin Cook pursuit in the offseason, and they were rumored to be a frontrunner in the Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes in the summer. Could they bring the former Florida State star back to the Sunshine State? Akers would join a crowded running back group that includes Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. (who's on injured reserve until after Week 4), Salvon Ahmed, rookie De'Von Achane (who just returned from a preseason injury), and undrafted rookie Chris Brooks. The Dolphins have the numbers, no doubt about it. But for a team that wants to be a Super Bowl contender, a buy-low opportunity for Cam Akers could be enticing.

It's Alexander Mattison who has tried to become the new Dalvin Cook for the Vikings. However, through two games, he has 19 carries for 62 yards, and six receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown. That won't get the job done if this team is going to turn things around this season. Minnesota is 0-2 and prepares to host an equally desperate Los Angeles Chargers team in Week 3. Of course, there's also Akers' connection with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who served as offensive coordinator for the Rams before taking the job with Minnesota. If you connect the dots, this seems to be one of the best options on the board for Akers, who could reinvigorate his career as the top running back on the roster.