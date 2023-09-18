Despite supposedly being on their way to a rebuild, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast a 2-0 record this season. The competition has not been stellar, but the Baker Mayfield era is undoubtedly off to a promising start. Though, there is some bad news the team has to contend with, following Sunday's 27-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

“RB Chase Edmonds has a Grade 2 MCL sprain on his knee and will be out 4-6 weeks,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Monday. “Edmonds is likely to go on short-term IR.” The veteran running back exited the game, so there was definitely concern that he could be sidelined for a while. Nevertheless, losing positional depth for possibly over a month is a blow.

Despite logging just four carries for 20 yards this season and no receptions, Edmonds has proven himself to be a versatile player in the past. He averages 4.5 yards per rushing attempt in his career and has tallied 300 receiving yards or more in a season twice.

Rachaad White had a much better showing in the lead back role against the Bears (17 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown) than he did versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Even so, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is going to need reinforcements for the time being. Fans will be interested to see who the organization adds as a replacement backup.

Tampa Bay must quickly move forward, as a Week 3 meeting with the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles deserves undivided attention. Mayfield and the Bucs hope to silence their most ardent doubters next Monday night in Raymond James Stadium. Unfortunately, it will have to happen without Chase Edmonds.