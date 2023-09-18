The Los Angeles Rams have massive changes coming to their backfield. Cam Akers, the team's long-time starting running back, has been benched in favor of Kyren Williams. In addition, the Rams are looking for suitors that are interested in a Cam Akers trade. This situation has seemingly come out of left field, as even Akers himself was shocked.

Akers was still a productive running back last season despite requesting a trade early last season. What gives? Did something behind the scenes cause a fallout between the Rams and Akers? Well, that doesn't seem to be the case, based on Ian Rapoport's latest update.

“Last year, there were issues that led the #Rams to have trade talks about Akers before he reemerged. This year, no issues. His attitude has been good. But remains to be seen how this will be resolved. Sean McVay: “I think there is going to be an opportunity to see what that looks like moving forward, but it’s not going to be a back-and-forth thing.””

Akers was part of the Rams' Super Bowl roster in 2021. The former second-round pick rushed through a torn Achilles injury to return for the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. Akers had 786 yards on the ground last season for a 4.2 yard per carry average, which are decent numbers.

Cam Akers will be a hot commodity on the trade market if the Rams continue to shop him. Despite the Achilles injury, Akers is still a productive running back. Whether he's still RB1 material is up for debate, but he'd likely do well in a stout RB-by-committee team.