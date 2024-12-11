ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Virginia looks to break their losing streak as they face Bethune-Cookman. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Bethune-Cookman-Virginia prediction and pick.

Bethune-Cookman comes into the game at 2-6 on the year. They lost their first three games of the year, before beating South Carolina State. They would also get a win over North Dakota before losing two more. Last time out, they fell to Minnesota on the road 79-62. Meanwhile, Virginia has struggled in their first year without Tony Bennett. They are just 5-4 on the year. After winning their first three games, they would fall to Tennessee and St. John's. They would win two more, but then fall to Florida and SMU.

Virginia has faced Bethune-Cookman once in their history. Bethune-Cookman lost in that game, 109-49 back in 1994.

Why Bethune-Cookman Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bethune-Cookman is ranked 288th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 329th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 190th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Bethune-Cookman has been much better on the defensive side of the court. they are 160th in opponent effective field goal percentage while sitting 111th in opponent two-point shot percentage. Further, they are 100th in steals per game this year and 112th in opponent turnovers per game.

Brayon Freeman leads the way in terms of scoring for Bethune-Cookman. He is scoring 16.5 points per game this year while adding 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Freeman also leads the team in assists this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Trey Thomas. Thomas is scoring 12.5 points per game this year, while also adding 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals. Gianni Hunt has also been solid in the rotation this year. He is scoring just 5.6 points per game but does add 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and a steal. Still, he has missed three games this year and could be out for this one as well.

Reggie Ward Jr. leads the front court, and the team in rebounding. He comes in with 7.8 rebounds per game while also adding 11 points, and 1.3 steals per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Daniel Rouzan. Rouzab is scoring 9.1 points per game this year while adding 3.9 rebounds.

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia is ranked 107th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 183rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 56th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Virginia is great on defense. They are 17th in the nation in opponent points per game, while they rarely send opponents to the line. they are fifth in the nation in opponent free throw attempts per game this year. Further, they start games strong, sitting 13th in opponent first-half points this year.

Virginia's top-scoring threat is Isaac McKneely. He is scoring 13.6 points per game this year while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. He also adds 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and one steal per game. McKneely is joined in the backcourt by Andrew Rohde, who leads the team in assists. He comes into the game with three assists per game this year, while also adding 9.1 points and 1.9 rebounds.

In the frontcourt, Elijah Saunders leads the way. He scored 9.4 points per game this year, while also adding 4.8 rebounds. Jacob Cofie joins him and leads the team in rebounding. Cofie has 5.9 rebounds per game this year, while he scored 8.3 points, and adds 1.9 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. finally, Blake Buchanan has been solid on the glass as well. He has 5.1 rebounds per game this year, while also adding 6.4 points and 1.8 assists per game.

Final Bethune-Cookman-Virginia Prediction & Pick

This is a game with two teams that struggle to score. Bethune-Cookman is 308th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 305th in effective field goal percentage. Now, they are facing one of the best defensive units in the nation. Still, Virginia will not just score at will. They are 346th in points per game this year while sitting 360th in field goal attempts per game this year. They are also 191st in shooting percentage this year. Further, they have just one player on the roster averaging over ten points per game. They play with a slow, methodical pace, sitting 363rd in the nation in tempo. All this leads to a low-scoring game, so take the under in this one.

Final Bethune-Cookman-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Under 125.5 (-105)