College Basketball kicks off this week and on Tuesday we have a matchup between Bethune and Texas Tech. It’s time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Bethune-Texas Tech prediction and pick.

On Tuesday night, Texas Tech hosts Bethune-Cookman in their season opener, looking to assert dominance against a mid-major opponent. Bethune-Cookman, coming off a 12-8 season in the SWAC, averaged 72.9 points per game but struggled defensively, allowing 76.4 points per game last year. Texas Tech, known for its defensive prowess, will aim to exploit these weaknesses. The Red Raiders are expected to leverage their size and depth to control the tempo and secure an early-season victory. This matchup highlights the challenge for SWAC teams against Power Five programs, making it a crucial test for both squads as they begin their seasons.

Here are the Bethune-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Bethune-Texas Tech Odds

Bethune: +28.5 (-124)

Moneyline: +3500

Texas Tech: -28.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -20000

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bethune vs. Texas Tech

Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Bethune Will Cover The Spread/Win

While Texas Tech enters as the heavy favorite, Bethune-Cookman has the potential to pull off a stunning upset on Tuesday night. The Wildcats’ high-tempo style of play could catch the Red Raiders off guard in their season opener. Bethune-Cookman’s aggressive full-court pressure and frenetic pace may force Texas Tech into early turnovers, disrupting their offensive rhythm. The Wildcats’ experienced backcourt, led by senior Gianni Hunt, could exploit Texas Tech’s new-look roster that’s still developing chemistry. Hunt’s crafty ball-handling and ability to create in pick-and-roll situations might pose problems for the Red Raiders’ defense. Additionally, Bethune-Cookman’s three-point shooting, a staple of their offense, could be the great equalizer if they get hot from beyond the arc.

The element of surprise also works in Bethune-Cookman’s favor. As a lesser-known SWAC team, the Wildcats may have some strategic advantages that Texas Tech hasn’t fully prepared for. The Red Raiders’ potential overconfidence against a mid-major opponent could lead to a lack of focus, especially in their first game of the season. Bethune-Cookman’s roster, bolstered by transfers like Antwann Jones from UCF, brings Division I experience that could prove valuable in a high-pressure road environment. If the Wildcats can weather an early storm and keep the game close into the second half, the pressure will mount on Texas Tech. In a scenario where Bethune-Cookman’s uptempo style leads to easy transition baskets and their shooters find their rhythm, they could very well shock the college basketball world with an upset victory in Lubbock.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech is poised to secure a decisive victory over Bethune-Cookman in their season opener on Tuesday night. The Red Raiders, coming off a 23-11 season and an NCAA Tournament appearance, have a significant advantage in talent, depth, and experience. Led by returning standouts Darrion Williams and Chance McMillian, Texas Tech’s roster boasts a blend of proven performers and promising newcomers. Williams, who averaged 11.4 points and 7.5 rebounds last season, provides a strong interior presence, while McMillian’s three-point shooting prowess (39% from deep) will stretch the Wildcats’ defense.

Bethune-Cookman, despite their historic season last year, faces a daunting challenge with a largely rebuilt roster. The Wildcats return only one starter and have integrated 11 newcomers, which may lead to early-season chemistry issues. Texas Tech’s home-court advantage at United Supermarkets Arena, where they’ve won 15 of their last 17 games, will further tilt the scales in their favor. The Red Raiders’ defensive intensity, a hallmark of their program, should overwhelm a Bethune-Cookman team still finding its footing. With Texas Tech’s motivation to start the season strong and their historical dominance against SWAC opponents (20-0 in their last 20 such matchups), expect the Red Raiders to control the game from start to finish.

Final Bethune-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

While Texas Tech enters as a heavy favorite, covering a 28.5-point spread against Bethune-Cookman may prove challenging. The Red Raiders, coming off a strong 23-11 season, boast a talented roster and significant home-court advantage, having won 15 of their last 17 games at United Supermarkets Arena. However, season openers can be unpredictable, especially with teams still developing chemistry. Bethune-Cookman, despite a roster overhaul, is coming off a historic season that included their first SWAC Tournament win. Their high-tempo style could keep the game closer than expected, at least for stretches. The Wildcats’ three-point shooting ability might help them stay within the large spread. Texas Tech should win comfortably, but covering 28.5 points is a tall order. Expect the Red Raiders to pull away in the second half, but Bethune-Cookman’s scrappy play could keep the final margin under the spread. Prediction: Texas Tech wins, but Bethune-Cookman covers +28.5.

