Two of the top SEC teams face off as Alabama faces Kentucky. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-Kentucky prediction and pick.

Alabama comes into the game at 14-3 on the year. They opened up the year at 6-1, with the only loss coming to Purdue. They would then fall to Oregon by two before winning eight straight games, including over ranked North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. Last time out, they would face Ole Miss. Alabama has an early lead, leading 36-32 at the half. Still, Ole Miss would come back. They took the lead less than five minutes into the second half, and then a 10-3 Ole Miss run would extend the lead. Alabama would fall to Ole Miss 74-64.

Meanwhile, Kentucky is also 14-3 on the year, and 3-1 in conference play. They opened the year 7-0, including a comeback victory over Duke. Kentucky would lose their first game, falling to Clemson by four, before winning three more, including a one-point win over Gonzaga. They would then fall to Ohio State before two more winds and a loss to Georgia. After a win over Mississippi State, they would face Texas A&M last time out. The game was tied with just 53 seconds left in the first half, but Kentucky took off from there. They would go on to dominate, as Kentucky beat Texas A&M 81-69.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Kentucky

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is ranked ninth in KenPom's rankings this year. They are seventh in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 34th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Alabama has been dominant on offense this year. They are first in the nation in points per game, while sitting 44th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they play with pace, sitting 12th in the nation in field goal attempts per game, and sixth in three-point attempts per game.

Mark Sears leads the way for Alabama in scoring and assists this year. He comes in with 18.6 points per game while adding 4.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Labaron Philon. Philon is scoring 11.4 points per game, while also adding 3.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Rounding out the backcourt is Aden Holloway. Holloway is scoring 11.1 points per game while adding 1.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Grant Nelson leads the way. He leads the team with 8.6 rebounds per game, while also adding 12 points and 1.7 assists. Further, he has 1.3 blocks per game this year.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is 16th in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They are second in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 76th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Kentucky has been solid on offense this year. They are third in the nation in points per game while sitting 24th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 13th in the nation in field goal attempts per game. Kentucky is also sixth in the nation in assists per game.

Otega Oweh leads the way for Kentucky. He leads the team in scoring this year, with 15.4 points per game this year. He also has four rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Meanwhile, Lamont Butler leads the team in assists this year. Butler has 4.7 assists per game while adding 13.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. Finally, Jaxson Robinson rounds out the backcourt. Robinson is scoring 13.1 points per game, with 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists this year.

In the frontcourt, Amari Williams Leads the way. He leads the team with 8.6 rebounds per game while adding 9.8 points and 2.6 assists per game. He is joined by Andrew Carr. Carr is scoring 11.4 points per game while adding 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Final Alabama-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Both offensive units are great coming into this game. Kentucky scores a little less, but they are more efficient in their shooting. Still, there are a few key factors that will decide this game. The first is rebounding. Alabama is 106th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while 19th in offensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, Kentucky is 113th in defensive rebounding percentage and 123rd offensively. The second is shooting defense. Alabama is 22nd in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage, while Kentucky is 61st. Finally, Alabama starts games stronger. They are second in first-half points, and 199th in opponent first-half points. Kentucky is 13th in first-half points and 276th in opponent first-half points. Take Alabama in this one.

Final Alabama-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Alabama +3.5 (-114)