Two of the best teams in the SEC face off as Alabama faces Tennessee. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Alabama comes into the game at 23-5 on the year and 12-3 in conference play, placing them in second place in the SEC. They opened the year strong, going 21-3 to open the year. Alabama would then lose two straight games, falling to Auburn and Missouri. They would break their first losing streak of the year as Alabama beat Kentucky. Last time out, Alabama faced Mississippi State. Alabama would dominate the game, leading by 26 at the end of the first half. They would go on to win the game 111-73.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is 23-5 on the year, while going 10-5 in conference play. That places them in fourth place in the SEC. They started the year 14-0 before a loss to Florida. They would then win their next two before falling in three of their next four games. After three more wins in a row, they would fall to Kentucky. Since then, Tennessee has won three straight, including a Tennessee win over Texas A&M. Last time out, Tennessee faced LSU. Tennessee would lead by just three at the end of the first half, and would go on to win the game 65-59.

Here are the Alabama-Tennessee College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Alabama-Tennessee Odds

Alabama: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +140

Tennessee: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is ranked sixth in KenPom's current rankings. They are third in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 39th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Alabama has been great on offense this year. They are first in the nation in points per game this year while sitting ninth in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are ninth in the nation in three-point attempts made per game while also sitting fifth in free throws made per game this year.

Mark Sears leads the way for Alabama. He leads the team in both points and assists this year. He comes in with 19 points per game while adding five assists per game this year. Further, he has three rebounds and one steal per game. Meanwhile, Aden Holloway comes in with 12 points per game this year, while adding 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this year.

Meanwhile, Grant Nelson leads the team in rebounding. Nelson comes into the game with 7.9 rebounds per game, while he adds 12 points per game, with 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Further, Clifford Omoruyi has been solid in the frontcourt. He comes into the game with 7.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee is ranked fifth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 25th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting first in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Tennessee has been dominant on defense this year. They are third in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting first in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they have been great against the three this year. Tennessee is third in the nation against the three this season.

Chaz Lanier leads the way for Tennessee. He comes into the game with 17.8 points this year while adding 3.9 rebounds, one assist, and 0.9 steals per game. Zakai Zeigler, who leads the team in assists and steals this year, joins Lanier in the backcourt. Zeigler comes in with 7.3 assists and two steals per game this year. Further, he is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds. Finally, Jordan Gainey comes into the game with 10.5 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Igor Milicic Jr. leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes into the game with 7.6 rebounds per game while adding 10.4 points and 2.3 assists. He is joined in the front court by Felix Okpara, who is scoring 7.7 points with 6.4 rebounds per game this year.

Final Alabama-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

This game is a major clash of styles. Alabama is one of the fastest-paced teams in the nation and has one of the highest scoring offensive units. Meanwhile, Tennessee is slower paced and one of the best defensive units in the nation. Still, Alabama is strong on defense as well. While they are 340th in the nation in opponent points per game, that is more to do with the pace they play with. Alabama is 35th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Tennessee is 110th in shooting efficiency this year. Take Alabama in this one.

Final Alabama-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Alabama +3.5 (-108)