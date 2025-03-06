ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with our betting predictions and picks for UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev as we turn attention towards this next ranked matchup in the Women's Strawweight (115) Division. No. 5-ranked veteran Amanda Lemos of Brazil will take on Brazilian up-and-comer No. 7 Iasmin Lucindo in a clash you won't want to miss. Check the UFC odds series for our Lemos-Lucindo prediction and pick.

Amanda Lemos (14-4-1) has gone 8-4 inside the UFC since 2017 while facing some of the Strawweight Division's fiercest competitors. She's gone 1-2 over her last three fights following a title challenge against Weili Zhang. She'll look to climb the ladder once again with a win over a young and hungry contender. Lemos stands 5-foot-4 with a 65-inch reach.

Iasmin Lucindo (17-5) has gone 4-1 in the UFC since debuting back in 2022. She's won four-consecutive fights heading into the highest-ranked opponent of her career. Most recently impressing with a win over Marina Rodriguez, she'll look to insert herself into title contention with a win as the favorite here. Lucindo stands 5-foot-3 with a 66-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 313 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 313 Odds: Amanda Lemos-Iasmin Lucindo Odds

Amanda Lemos: +114

Iasmin Lucindo: -135

Over 2.5 rounds: -260

Under 2.5 rounds: +195

Why Amanda Lemos Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Virna Jandiroba – SUB (armbar, R2)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Just over a year ago, Amanda Lemos notched a Fight of the Night win over a tough Mackenzie Dern after losing a title challenge to Weili. However, he most recent outing against Virna Jandiroba was a disappointing one as she fell into an armbar submission and quickly tapped in the second round. Her last five fights have been mixed highs and lows as she's alternated wins and losses, but it's worth noting Lemos has never lost back-to-back fights in her pro career. Against a much younger opponent, she stands to establish herself as the accomplished veteran and should look to come into this bout with a solid game plan to execute.

Lemos is very dangerous in all areas of the fight, but she does her best work when she's pressing forward and throwing a high volume of strikes. She lands significant strikes at an accurate clip of 54% and will have the much better technique in terms of her boxing. She also has almost double the experience of her opponent, so don't be surprised if Lemos is able to control this fight from start to finish with tested execution of her game plan.

Why Iasmin Lucindo Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Marina Rodriguez– S DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Iasmin Lucindo has had a quick rise to the top-10 of the division thanks to how active she's been inside the cage. She took out two up-and-coming prospects in Brogan Walker and Polyana Viana, followed by a win over another tough veteran in Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Recently, she notched a win over her toughest opponent in Marina Rodriguez and she's slowly scratching the surface of facing the division's best fighters. This fight will be massive in improving her stock and her arriving as a name to watch at Strawweight.

Lucindo fights with a ton of heart and it's apparent through her toughness and ability to keep walking through any damage. She's relentless in the way she hunts for the chin and she does a great job of mixing her looks when throwing boxing combinations. Each fight, she gradually looks more and more comfortable that it's easy to forget she's still just 23 years old. Notching a win over a veteran like Amanda Lemos would certainly propel her into title talks if she's able to keep this winning streak going for two more fights.

Final Amanda Lemos-Iasmin Lucindo Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting fight given the established veteran Amanda Lemos taking on a contender in Iasmin Lucindo who's ready to make a name for herself. The two women have similar fighting styles and Lucindo should remind Lemos of a younger version of herself once they start mixing things up on the feet.

Both women are extremely tough when taking punches, but Lucindo certainly has the fresher chin due to her age and not fighting for as long as Lemos. Lemos, of course, will have the experience of standing in the cage with the current champion and facing a who's who of the division.

While Lemos may make this a scrappy fight, we like everything we've seen from Lucindo up to this point and we'll have to slightly side with her for our betting prediction. While this is certainly a big leap in competition for her, her ability to evolve and adapt to the situation should be enough to get the nod on the judges' scorecards in this one.

Final Amanda Lemos-Iasmin Lucindo Prediction & Pick: Iasmin Lucindo (-135); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-260)