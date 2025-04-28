ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Los Angeles Angels look to get the win on the road when they head to Seattle to take on the Mariners to open their series on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Mariners prediction and pick.

Angels-Mariners Projected Starters

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Bryce Miller

Jack Kochanowicz – (1-3) with a 5.47 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP

Last Start: Kochanowicz took the loss Wednesday against Pittsburgh, giving up two earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three batters across six innings.

2025 Road Splits: Kochanowicz has been dreadful on the road with a 0-2 record, 7.04 ERA, and 1.50 WHIP across 15.1 innings.

Bryce Miller – (1-3) with a 4.21 ERA and a 2.10 WHIP

Last Start: Miler took the loss against Boston on Tuesday. He allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings.

2025 Home Splits: Miller has been a lot better at home than on the road, where he is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 10.2 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +144

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Angels vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports West, Root Sports Northwest, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jack Kochanowicz and the Los Angeles Angels are well-positioned to upset Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, thanks to Kochanowicz’s recent ability to limit damage and keep his team in games. After a rocky pair of starts, Kochanowicz bounced back with a strong six-inning outing against Pittsburgh, allowing just two runs while generating key ground balls and double plays to escape trouble. His power sinker, which he leaned on heavily in that start, has proven effective at inducing weak contact. Kochanowicz’s early season numbers-while not eye-popping-show potential, and his poise under pressure can neutralize a Mariners lineup that has struggled to consistently produce runs, ranking just 19th in MLB in scoring.

The Angels’ path to victory also relies on exploiting Miller’s inconsistency. While Miller has flashed strikeout ability, he has yet to complete six innings in any of his five starts and sports a 4.21 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP, indicating frequent traffic on the bases. The Angels’ offense, though inconsistent, has shown it can break through against righties and has matched up well with Seattle in recent head-to-head games. If Kochanowicz can keep the ball on the ground and the Angels’ bats capitalize on Miller’s command lapses, Los Angeles has a clear formula for taking down the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners are in a strong position to defeat Jack Kochanowicz and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, thanks to both Miller’s recent form and Seattle’s impressive team momentum. Miller, despite a 1-3 record, sports a solid 4.21 ERA and has shown flashes of dominance, including an eight-strikeout, five-inning shutout against Cincinnati and a five-inning, one-run outing versus Texas. While he’s yet to pitch deep into games, his strikeout ability and knack for limiting home runs (just one allowed in 25.2 innings) have been key. Miller also benefits from pitching at T-Mobile Park, where his ERA is a strong 3.38 over two home starts.

The Mariners themselves are one of the hottest teams in baseball, having won six straight series and 12 of their last 16 games, with offensive leaders like Cal Raleigh (10 home runs) and Jorge Polanco (three-hit games) providing consistent run support. Seattle’s lineup has been more productive than the Angels’ recently, and their bullpen, anchored by Andrés Muñoz (10 saves), has been lights out in close games. Kochanowicz, on the other hand, has struggled with a 5.47 ERA and has allowed 17 earned runs in his last three starts, making Seattle the clear favorite to take control early and secure another win at home.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Bryce Miller and the Mariners enter Tuesday’s matchup as favorites against Jack Kochanowicz and the Angels. Miller has been solid at home with a 3.38 ERA and has shown the ability to limit home runs, while Seattle’s offense has been more productive than the Angels’ recently. Kochanowicz, despite a quality start in his last outing, still carries a 5.47 ERA and has struggled in three straight losses. With the Mariners winning four of their last five and the Angels averaging just 2.3 runs per game over their past 11, expect Seattle to control the game and secure a win at T-Mobile Park.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-172), Under 7.5 (-110)