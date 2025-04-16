ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Rangers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Angels-Rangers.

The Texas Rangers are immersed in an early-season battle with the Los Angeles Angels for first place in the American League West. The Rangers jumped in front of the Halos with their Tuesday night win in the opener of this midweek series. The Rangers have played 17 games. They are 10-7, half a game in front of the 9-7 Angels. The Rangers have scored 20 fewer runs than the Angels. How are they half a game ahead in the standings through 17 games? The Rangers' pitching has been fantastic. Texas allowed 14 runs in one game (to the Reds) and nine in another (to the Mariners) but has allowed just 47 total runs in its other 15 games, an average of just over three runs per game. The Texas staff has been really consistent, and the Rangers have distributed their runs scored and runs allowed well. In their losses, they lose big. In their wins, they win close. The bats will eventually need to be better, posting just 55 runs in 17 games (an average of little more than three runs scored per game), but with strong pitching and solid defense, they can certainly stay in the hunt, hoping they will begin to crush the baseball as the weather gets warmer.

Angels-Rangers Projected Starters

Jose Soriano vs Patrick Corbin

Jose Soriano (2-1) was very strong in his last start, going almost eight full innings in a win over the Rays. The result was ideal, but the stamina was even more impressive. Getting that deep into a game and providing that level of length is exactly what will reduce exposure to the bullpen and give the Angels a fighting chance this season. They have Kenley Jansen as their closer, but their middle relief is suspect. If Soriano and other starters go into the eighth inning, the middle relief gets taken out of the equation. The Halos could legitimately contend for a playoff spot if their starters can maintain a high standard.

Last Start: April 10 at Tampa Bay Rays — 7 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

Patrick Corbin (0-0) was not sharp in his season debut last week versus the Cubs. The knock on Corbin is that once hitters see him a second or third time, he becomes very hittable. He might get through the first two innings, but innings three through five are a challenge. Corbin has to find ways to pitch away from his initial game plan in the middle innings and get hitters off balance. He won't wipeout hitters with punchouts. He has to get hitters to hit the ball off balance and with low velocity.

Last Start: April 8 at Chicago Cubs — 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 0 K

Here are the Angels-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rangers Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -112

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How to Watch Angels vs Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/5:05 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels) | FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (Rangers)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Patrick Corbin has been one of the more mediocre starters in Major League Baseball for the past several years. Bettors who fade Corbin have generally profited. It's not a lock, but it's a reliable bet to make most of the time. Jose Soriano should be able to outpitch Corbin and give the Angels the win.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers are a better team than the Angels, and it's expecting a lot to think Jose Soriano will dominate in consecutive starts. He is due for regression. Patrick Corbin does not have to dominate to give his team a chance to win. As long as this game is tied after six innings, the Rangers have the better bullpen and can win it late.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Fading Patrick Corbin is a reliable baseball bet. We don't need to make it more complicated than that. Take the Angels.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Angels moneyline