ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona State-Texas Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona State-Texas Tech.

The Arizona State Sun Devils were on a very positive track in the first month of their intended journey to the NCAA Tournament. Coach Bobby Hurley guided the Sun Devils to wins over Saint Mary's and New Mexico, two teams which currently lead their respective conferences (SMC in the West Coast Conference, New Mexico in the Mountain West) and are very likely to play in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Arizona State showed what it was capable of becoming, but the Sun Devils — in a very frustrating turn of events — have been squashed in conference play, a scenario which often played out for Hurley in the Pac-12 era at ASU. The Devils are playing out the string at this point, and Hurley knows he needs some difference-making scorers in the transfer portal in the coming college basketball offseason.

Unlike Arizona State, Texas Tech has thrived in Big 12 play. Coach Grand McCasland has done a tremendous job with his team this season. He has gotten his players to buy into his system and methods, so mcuh so that Tech earned a huge road win at Houston after McCasland got ejected and one player was disqualified in a controversial flagrant foul decision made by the referees. Texas Tech is third in the Big 12 at 9-3, behind league leaders Houston and Arizona. The Red Raiders have defeated both Houston and Arizona head to head. They lost to Iowa State in a nail-biter. They are proving every night that they belong with the big boys in a conference which has a lot of high-profile college basketball programs. Tech will get a good seed at the NCAA Tournament and, in the eyes of many observers, has a good chance to make the Sweet 16.

Here are the Arizona State-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-Texas Tech Odds

Arizona State: +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +980

Texas Tech: -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2000

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona State vs Texas Tech

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State and Bobby Hurley suspended two players, Adam Miller and BJ Freeman, for Sunday's loss at Oklahoma State. It was a message about team accountability and being responsible on and off the court. After sending that message, Hurley should get a strong response from those suspended players and his roster as ASU returns to the court in this game. Arizona State has been humbled and humiliated. It was shorthanded against Oklahoma State. Now we should see this team play with a little more fire in the belly, and that will enable the Sun Devils to keep this game against Texas Tech close enough to cover the spread.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona State basketball team is imploding. Arizona State has not been able to shoot or score as well in the Big 12 as it did in its big nonconference games. The Sun Devils' offense has ground to a halt. That is the main reason for the team's struggles in Big 12 play. What has further harmed the Devils is that their players have lost control of their emotions. BJ Freeman butted the head of Arizona player Caleb Love a week and a half ago. ASU as a team did not play with poise or composure in the final minutes of that loss to its archrival at home. Freeman and teammate Adam Miller were subsequently suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. They did not play in ASU's ugly loss to Oklahoma State this past Sunday. This is a team going in the wrong direction, with players not responding well under pressure and unraveling as this season goes south for the Sun Devils.

Final Arizona State-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

We think Texas Tech, after the loss to Arizona on Saturday, comes out strong and blasts an ASU team which is adrift and uncertain. Take Texas Tech.

Final Arizona State-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -15.5