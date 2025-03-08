ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Arizona and Kansas. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona-Kansas prediction and pick.

This Saturday, No. 24 Arizona visits Kansas in a crucial matchup for both teams. The Wildcats, seeking to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume, face a Jayhawks squad looking to defend their home court and improve their postseason standing. Arizona boasts a strong roster with Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley leading the charge, while Kansas relies on Hunter Dickinson's dominance. The game holds significant implications for seeding in the Big 12 Tournament, with Arizona aiming to avoid a tough quarterfinal matchup and Kansas seeking to secure a favorable seed. Expect a competitive, high-stakes contest at Allen Fieldhouse.

Here are the Arizona-Kansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Kansas Odds

Arizona: +3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +134

Kansas: -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 152.5 (-115)

Under: 152.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Kansas

Time: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Time: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona has a strong chance of beating and covering the spread against Kansas on Saturday. The Wildcats have shown resilience on the road, pulling off upsets against teams like Cincinnati and Baylor despite being underdogs. This ability to perform under pressure will be crucial in the hostile environment of Allen Fieldhouse. Additionally, Arizona's balanced offense, led by Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley, can exploit Kansas's defensive vulnerabilities, particularly from the perimeter. Kansas has struggled with three-point defense, as seen in their recent loss to Texas Tech, where they allowed a high number of three-pointers.

Kansas's lack of depth and inconsistent performance at home this season also play into Arizona's favor. The Jayhawks have not been as dominant on their home court as expected, and their defensive strengths, while formidable, can be neutralized by Arizona's versatile offense. Furthermore, a win for Arizona would significantly boost their NCAA Tournament resume and potentially avoid a tough quarterfinal matchup in the Big 12 Tournament. Given these factors, Arizona is well-positioned to secure a victory and cover the spread against Kansas. Their road resilience and ability to capitalize on Kansas's weaknesses make them a compelling pick for this matchup.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas has several advantages that position them well to beat and cover the spread against Arizona on Saturday. The Jayhawks are led by Hunter Dickinson, who averages 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, providing a strong presence in the paint. Kansas excels in scoring inside, averaging 37.3 points per game in the paint, which is a significant threat against Arizona's defense. Additionally, Kansas's home court advantage at Allen Fieldhouse is historically formidable, though they have been more vulnerable this season. Despite this vulnerability, the Jayhawks still hold a strong home record, going 13-3 in home games.

Kansas's ability to shoot effectively from the field, making 47.3% of their shots, could also pose challenges for Arizona's defense, which allows opponents to shoot 41.1%. Furthermore, ESPN's analytics give Kansas a 59.8% chance of winning, indicating a slight edge in favor of the Jayhawks. While Arizona has shown resilience on the road, Kansas's strong interior play and home court advantage should allow them to control the tempo of the game. If Kansas can limit Arizona's fast break opportunities and maintain their shooting efficiency, they are well-positioned to secure a victory and cover the spread against the Wildcats.

Final Arizona-Kansas Prediction & Pick

In the matchup between Arizona and Kansas, I predict that Kansas will emerge victorious and cover the spread. The Jayhawks have a significant advantage with Hunter Dickinson's dominance in the paint, which should allow them to control the tempo of the game. Kansas's ability to score effectively inside and shoot a high percentage from the field will challenge Arizona's defense. Additionally, despite some inconsistency at home this season, Allen Fieldhouse remains a difficult venue for opponents, and Kansas's strong home record suggests they can capitalize on this advantage.

Arizona's balanced offense, led by Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley, will certainly pose challenges for Kansas's defense. However, Kansas's interior strength and ability to limit fast break opportunities should help them maintain control. Given these factors, I expect Kansas to secure a win by a margin that covers the spread. The Jayhawks' strong shooting and defensive capabilities, combined with their home court advantage, make them the likely victors in this matchup. As long as Kansas can contain Arizona's perimeter threats and maintain their efficiency on offense, they should come out on top and cover the spread.

Final Arizona-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -3.5 (-106), Over 152.5 (-115)