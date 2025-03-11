ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

A spot in the quarterfinals is up for grabs as Aston Villa hosts Club Brugge. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with an Aston Villa-Club Brugge prediction and pick.

Aston Villa took the lead on the aggregate in the first leg on the road. They struck early, scoring a goal in the third minute of the game as Leon Bailey found the back of the net. Still, Club Brugge would tie the game in the 12th minute of the game. The game would remain tight and a back-and-forth affair into the late portion of the second half. In the 82nd minute, Brandon Mehele put in an own goal to give Aston Villa the lead. They would add a goal via a penalty kick from Marco Asensio in the 88th minute as Aston Villa took a 3-1 victory,

Here are the Aston Villa-Club Brugge Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Aston Villa: -160

Club Brugge: +420

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 goals: -162

Under 2.5 goals: +132

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Aston Villa Will Win

Aston Villa has scored well overall this year. They have scored 66 goals in their 44 overall fixtures, good for 1.53 goals per game. They have scored in six of nine fixtures overall, UCL fixtures this year. Aston Villa has scored 16 goals in their nine games so far in UCL play, good for 1.78 goals per game. At home, they have scored in three of four games, scoring seven goals in their four home UCL games so far.

Ollie Watkins has led the way for Aston Villa so far this year. He has scored 13 goals and six assists so far in domestic league play. He has just one goal in UCL play and has missed a penalty kick so far. He does have four assists in UCL play. Morgan Rogers has led the way for Aston Villa in UCL play. He has three goals and one assist so far in UCL play, while he has scored seven goals and four assists in Premier League play.

Aston Villa has allowed 1.33 goals per game over their 43 total fixtures this year. They have also been solid on defense in UCL play. In UCL play, they have allowed just seven goals over the nine fixtures. They also have four clean sheets in UCL play so far. At home, they have allowed just two goals. Both of them came in their final home game of the league phase against Celtic. Aston Villa has three home cleansheets in UCL play.

Why Club Brugge Will Win

Club Brugge has been solid scoring this well. They have scored 89 goals in their 45 overall fixtures. Club Brugge has scored in nine of 11 UCL games so far. Still, they have scored just 13 goals overall and average just 1.18 goals per game. Club Brugge has scored in all five road fixtures in UCL play though. They have scored seven goals in the five games, good for 1.4 goals per game on the road so far in UCL play.

Gustaf Nilsson has led the way for Club Brugge in domestic league play. He has nine goals and five assists in domestic league play but has just one goal so far in UCL play. In UCL play, it is Ferran Jutgla and Chemsdine Talbi who have led the way. Jutgla has two goals and one assist so far, while also scoring seven goals in domestic league play. Talbi has scored five goals and three assists in domestic league play, while he has two goals and one assist in UCL play.

The defense for Club Brugge has been solid in UCL play. They have allowed just 16 goals in 11 games, good for just 1.45 goals against per game in UCL play. They also have three clean sheets so far in UCL play this year. On the road, they have allowed eight goals over the five games. They do have one clean sheet on the road in UCL play this year.

Final Aston Villa-Club Brugge Prediction & Pick

Club Brugge found the back of the net in the first game, and were playing well until the own goal followed by the penalty late in the game. Still, Aston Villa has been amazing on defense at home. They have clean sheets against both Bayern Munich and Juventus, who are solid offensive teams. Further, Club Brugge has just two wins in five games on the road in UCL play. Take Aston Villa in this one.

Final Aston Villa-Club Brugge Prediction & Pick: Aston Villa ML (-160)